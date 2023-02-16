Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Check schedule, poll result date, full list of candidates & constituencies
Meghalaya Elections 2023: On February 27, 2023, the citizens of Meghalaya will vote to elect the new Legislative Assembly of 60 members. The results of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections will come out on March 2, 2023. The tenure of the incumbent Legislative Assembly in Meghalaya will end on March 15, 2023. After the previous elections in February 2018, a coalition led by the National People's Party came into power. Thus, Conrad Sangma became the Chief Minister of Meghalaya in 2018. In January 2023, the Election Commission of India announced the full schedule for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 considering the upcoming board examinations and military movement.
All political parties have released the list of candidates and their constituencies ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. National parties like the Indian National Congress (INC) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all 60 seats in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. However, the current ruling party National People's Party (NPP), is contesting 57 seats. Similarly, the All India Trinamool Congress is contesting 56 seats, and United Democratic Party is contesting 46 seats.
Here are all the details about the Meghalaya Elections 2023, from the full schedule for Assembly Election 2023 to the list of candidates and their constituencies.
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule
On January 18, 2023, the Election Commission of India released the schedule for the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023. They also released the dates for Assembly elections in Tripura and Nagaland. Soon after the announcement of the election date, political parties started their campaigns in the northeastern state. All the major parties have released their manifestos.
Notification Date: January 31, 2023
Last date for filing nomination: February 7, 2023
Scrutiny of nomination: February 8, 2023
Last date for withdrawal of nomination: February 10, 2023
Date of poll: February 27, 2023
Date of counting of votes: March 2, 2023
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: List of candidates & constituencies
National People's Party holds the highest number of seats in the incumbent Meghalaya Assembly. They have 20 seats, followed by United Democratic Party with eight seats. Moreover, BJP and the People's Democratic Front have two seats each. Due to multiple resignations by the Members of the Legislative Assembly, 20 seats remain vacant.
|Sl.
|Constituency
|CANDIDATE
|Gender
|No. of
Nominations filed
|Party Name
|1
|2-Jowai
|AWHAI ANDREW SHULLAI
|male
|4
|All India Trinamool Congress
|2
|3-Raliang
|ROBINUS SYNGKON
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|3
|4-Mowkaiaw
|LASTING SUCHIANG
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|4
|6-Khliehriat
|SUNIDA BAREH
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|5
|7-Amlarem
|ALBAN K. GASHNGA
|male
|4
|All India Trinamool Congress
|6
|8-Mawhati
|DR. SARALIN DORPHANG
|female
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|7
|9-Nongpoh
|LONG SINGH BEY
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|8
|10-Jirang
|SUNMOON D. MARAK
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|9
|11-Umsning
|GILBERT NONGRUM
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|10
|12-Umroi
|GEORGE BANKYNTIEWLANG LYNGDOH
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|11
|13-Mawryngkneng
|BANSHANLANG LAWAI
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|12
|14-Pynthorumkhrah
|RAYMOND BASAIAWMOIT
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|13
|15-Mawlai
|STEPBOURNE KUPAR RYNDEM
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|14
|16-East Shillong
|AJOY NONGRUM
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|15
|17-North Shillong
|ELGIVA GWYNETH RYNJAH
|female
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|16
|18-West Shillong
|IWAN MARIA
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|17
|19-South Shillong
|IAN ANDREW LYNGDOH NONGKYNRIH
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|18
|20-Mylliem
|GILBERT GUIDINGSAR LALOO
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|19
|21-Nongthymmai
|CHARLES PYNGROPE
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|20
|22-Nongkrem
|JOANNES JEFFERSON T. L. LAMARE
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|21
|23-Sohiong
|STODINGSTAR THABAH
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|22
|24-Mawphlang
|MAWKORDOR RYNJAH
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|23
|25-Mawsynram
|VINCENT T. SANGMA
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|24
|26-Shella
|PLAYNESS KHIEWTAM
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|25
|27-Pynursla
|EDMUND KHONGNGAI
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|26
|28-Sohra
|HAROLD FIRMING KHONGSIT
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|27
|29-Mawkynrew
|DONDOR MARBANIANG
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|28
|32-Nongstoin
|MACMILLAN KHARBANI
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|29
|33-Rambrai Jyrngam
|FERNANDEZ S. DKHAR
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|30
|34-Mawshynrut
|JUSTINE G. MOMIN
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|31
|35-Ranikor
|TENGSIM G. MOMIN
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|32
|36-Mawkyrwat
|SOUNDER STRONG CAJEE
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|33
|37-Kharkutta
|CHERAK WATRE MOMIN
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|34
|38-Mendipathar
|PARDINAND D. SHIRA
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|35
|39-Resubelpara
|RINALDO K. SANGMA
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|36
|40-Bajengdoba
|TENGRAK R. MARAK
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|37
|41-Songsak
|DR. MUKUL SANGMA
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|38
|42-Rongjeng
|SENGNAM M. MARAK
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|39
|43-William Nagar
|ALPHONSUSH R. MARAK
|male
|1
|All India Trinamool Congress
|40
|44-Raksamgre
|DR. PRABIR D. SANGMA
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|41
|45-Tikrikilla
|DR MUKUL SANGMA
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|42
|46-Phulbari
|S G ESMATUR MOMININ
|male
|4
|All India Trinamool Congress
|43
|47-Rajabala
|DR. MOHAMMED MIZANUR RAHMAN KAZI
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|44
|48-Selsella
|AGASSI R. MARAK
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|45
|49-Dadenggre
|RUPA M MARAK
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|46
|50-North Tura
|RUPERT M. SANGMA
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|47
|51-South Tura
|RICHARD M MARAK
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|48
|52-Rangsakona
|ZENITH M. SANGMA
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|49
|53-Ampati
|MIANI D. SHIRA
|female
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|50
|54-Mahendraganj
|DIKKANCHI D SHIRA
|female
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|51
|55-Salmanpara
|WINNERSON D. SANGMA
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|52
|56-Gambegre
|SADHIARANI M. SANGMA
|female
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|53
|57-Dalu
|SENGKAL A SANGMA
|male
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|54
|58-Rongara Siju
|DR RAJESH M MARAK
|male
|4
|All India Trinamool Congress
|55
|59-Chokpot
|LAZARUS M SANGMA
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|56
|60-Baghmara
|DR. SALJAGRINGRANG R. MARAK
|male
|3
|All India Trinamool Congress
|57
|1-Nartiang
|RIMIKI SARI
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|58
|2-Jowai
|ALLAN KEITH SUCHIANG
|male
|4
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|59
|3-Raliang
|LAKHON BIAM
|male
|4
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|60
|4-Mowkaiaw
|CURRENTIS RABON
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|61
|5-Sutnga Saipung
|KRISON LANGSTANG
|male
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|62
|6-Khliehriat
|BHAYES CHYRMANG
|male
|4
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|63
|7-Amlarem
|FIRSTBORN MANNER
|male
|4
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|64
|8-Mawhati
|DR. EVARIST MYRSING
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|65
|9-Nongpoh
|MARIAN MARING
|female
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|66
|10-Jirang
|RIYA SANGMA
|female
|4
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|67
|11-Umsning
|DURUTH MAJAW
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|68
|12-Umroi
|SHANBOR RAMDE
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|69
|13-Mawryngkneng
|HIGHLANDER KHARMALKI
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|70
|14-Pynthorumkhrah
|ALEXANDER LALOO HEK
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|71
|15-Mawlai
|WANDONBOK JYRWA
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|72
|16-East Shillong
|WANKITBOK POHSHNA
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|73
|17-North Shillong
|MARIAHOM KHARKRANG
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|74
|18-West Shillong
|ERNEST MAWRIE
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|75
|19-South Shillong
|SANBOR SHULLAI
|male
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|76
|20-Mylliem
|SAMUEL HASHAH
|male
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|77
|21-Nongthymmai
|DAVID KHARSATI
|male
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|78
|22-Nongkrem
|DAVID T. KHARKONGOR
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|79
|23-Sohiong
|SERAPH ERIC KHARBUKI
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|80
|24-Mawphlang
|WOSSARROI RANI
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|81
|25-Mawsynram
|HIMALAYA MUKTAN SHANGPLIANG
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|82
|26-Shella
|ARENA HYNNIEWTA
|female
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|83
|27-Pynursla
|ROWELLY KHONGSNI
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|84
|28-Sohra
|MICHAEL RONNIE KSHIAR
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|85
|29-Mawkynrew
|COUNSELLOR MUKHIM
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|86
|30-Mairang
|MARK RINALDY SAWKMIE
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|87
|31-Mawthadraishan
|DARIKMEN L.MARSHILLONG
|female
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|88
|32-Nongstoin
|DIOSSTARNESS JYNDIANG
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|89
|33-Rambrai Jyrngam
|SPASTERLIN NONGREM
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|90
|34-Mawshynrut
|BEEJOY KYNTER
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|91
|35-Ranikor
|MARTIN M. DANGGO
|male
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|92
|36-Mawkyrwat
|BITY JYRWA
|female
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|93
|37-Kharkutta
|ELSTONE D. MARAK
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|94
|38-Mendipathar
|SENGNAB MOMIN
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|95
|39-Resubelpara
|SUKHARAM K. SANGMA
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|96
|40-Bajengdoba
|HENENDRA A. SANGMA
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|97
|41-Songsak
|THOMAS MARAK
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|98
|42-Rongjeng
|RAPIUSH CH. SANGMA
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|99
|43-William Nagar
|RAKNANG CH. MOMIN
|male
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|100
|44-Raksamgre
|BENEDIC R MARAK
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|101
|45-Tikrikilla
|RAHINATH BARCHUNG
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|102
|46-Phulbari
|EDMUND K. SANGMA
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|103
|47-Rajabala
|BAKUL CHANDRA HAJONG
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|104
|48-Selsella
|FERLIN C.A. SANGMA
|female
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|105
|49-Dadenggre
|BRAINING R. MARAK
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|106
|50-North Tura
|ADAM KID M. SANGMA
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|107
|51-South Tura
|BERNARD N. MARAK
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|108
|52-Rangsakona
|DIPUL R. MARAK
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|109
|53-Ampati
|PREMANANDA KOCH
|male
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|110
|54-Mahendraganj
|TINGKU N MARAK
|male
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|111
|55-Salmanpara
|BOSTON MARAK
|male
|4
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|112
|56-Gambegre
|DANIEL M. SANGMA
|male
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|113
|57-Dalu
|AKKI A SANGMA
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|114
|58-Rongara Siju
|CALIS G MOMIN
|male
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|115
|59-Chokpot
|NOVEMBIRTH CH. MARAK
|male
|3
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|116
|60-Baghmara
|SAMUEL M SANGMA
|male
|2
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|117
|38-Mendipathar
|ELBARTH MARAK
|male
|1
|Gana Suraksha Party
|118
|56-Gambegre
|SAIRILL D. MARAK
|male
|2
|Garo National Council
|119
|59-Chokpot
|NIKMAN CH. MARAK
|male
|2
|Garo National Council
|120
|8-Mawhati
|EVALYNI KHARBANI
|female
|4
|Hill State People’s Democratic Party
|121
|11-Umsning
|PRIMSON MAKDOH
|male
|4
|Hill State People’s Democratic Party
|122
|13-Mawryngkneng
|WYRAIWAN SOHTUN
|male
|2
|Hill State People’s Democratic Party
|123
|23-Sohiong
|SANDONDOR RYNTATHIANG
|male
|2
|Hill State People’s Democratic Party
|124
|25-Mawsynram
|STARFING JOVE LANGPEN PDAHKASIEJ
|male
|2
|Hill State People’s Democratic Party
|125
|29-Mawkynrew
|MARTLE N. MUKHIM
|male
|2
|Hill State People’s Democratic Party
|126
|31-Mawthadraishan
|SHAKLIAR WARJRI
|male
|2
|Hill State People’s Democratic Party
|127
|32-Nongstoin
|SANJIED KYNSAI SHANGRIT
|male
|2
|Hill State People’s Democratic Party
|128
|33-Rambrai Jyrngam
|K. PHLASTINGWEL PANGNIANG
|male
|1
|Hill State People’s Democratic Party
|129
|34-Mawshynrut
|METHODIUS DKHAR
|male
|3
|Hill State People’s Democratic Party
|130
|36-Mawkyrwat
|MEDALSING LYNGDOH
|male
|2
|Hill State People’s Democratic Party
|131
|1-Nartiang
|GENEROUS PASLEIN
|male
|2
|Independent
|132
|8-Mawhati
|OSBERT BANTEILANG RYNJAH
|male
|1
|Independent
|133
|9-Nongpoh
|BISMO INGTIH
|male
|2
|Independent
|134
|10-Jirang
|LEE TREVOR BAREH
|male
|1
|Independent
|135
|10-Jirang
|FORCASTER NONGRANG
|male
|2
|Independent
|136
|14-Pynthorumkhrah
|SAMBORLANG DIENGDOH
|male
|2
|Independent
|137
|14-Pynthorumkhrah
|JUBANLANG KHARBIHKHIEW
|male
|4
|Independent
|138
|14-Pynthorumkhrah
|RUP PARIAT
|male
|4
|Independent
|139
|15-Mawlai
|TARCISIOUS MAWLOT
|male
|1
|Independent
|140
|16-East Shillong
|WANPYNHUN KHARSYNTIEW
|female
|2
|Independent
|141
|17-North Shillong
|KYRSOIBOR PYRTUH
|male
|3
|Independent
|142
|17-North Shillong
|L. MICHAEL KHARSYNTIEW
|male
|3
|Independent
|143
|19-South Shillong
|ANGELA G RANGAD
|female
|2
|Independent
|144
|20-Mylliem
|PYNSHAI MANIK SYIEM
|male
|2
|Independent
|145
|20-Mylliem
|RICHARD NONGBSAP
|male
|4
|Independent
|146
|21-Nongthymmai
|WANKITKUPAR KHARUMNUID
|male
|4
|Independent
|147
|22-Nongkrem
|B.M. LANONG
|male
|1
|Independent
|148
|27-Pynursla
|DON KUPAR MASSAR
|male
|4
|Independent
|149
|32-Nongstoin
|STAINBINEL WANNIANG
|male
|1
|Independent
|150
|33-Rambrai Jyrngam
|REMINGTON GABIL MOMIN
|male
|1
|Independent
|151
|33-Rambrai Jyrngam
|SILLASH M. SANGMA
|male
|1
|Independent
|152
|33-Rambrai Jyrngam
|FRANCIS PONDIT R. SANGMA
|male
|2
|Independent
|153
|35-Ranikor
|MIGHTER MARWEIN
|male
|2
|Independent
|154
|35-Ranikor
|KRENATH N. MARAK
|male
|3
|Independent
|155
|35-Ranikor
|BICHITRO HAJONG
|male
|3
|Independent
|156
|35-Ranikor
|SAVIO PHRANGSNGI DKHAR
|male
|4
|Independent
|157
|36-Mawkyrwat
|BANPYNSKHEMLANG WAHLANG
|male
|4
|Independent
|158
|39-Resubelpara
|STARLINE MOMIN
|male
|1
|Independent
|159
|40-Bajengdoba
|ROCKY R MARAK
|male
|1
|Independent
|160
|40-Bajengdoba
|CHADAMBE TENGKAM B MARAK
|male
|2
|Independent
|161
|42-Rongjeng
|WALSENG M. SANGMA
|male
|2
|Independent
|162
|43-William Nagar
|RUDRESWAR CH. MOMIN
|male
|3
|Independent
|163
|45-Tikrikilla
|NOOR NONGRUM
|male
|3
|Independent
|164
|47-Rajabala
|NIJUN SANGMA
|male
|2
|Independent
|165
|48-Selsella
|TENGSRANG MARAK
|male
|1
|Independent
|166
|48-Selsella
|POLLOP R MARAK
|male
|3
|Independent
|167
|54-Mahendraganj
|ADITYA HAJONG
|male
|1
|Independent
|168
|54-Mahendraganj
|SERAZUL H KHARKONGOR
|male
|2
|Independent
|169
|56-Gambegre
|SUKBERLINE S. SANGMA
|male
|2
|Independent
|170
|57-Dalu
|SARBHA R MARAK
|male
|2
|Independent
|171
|57-Dalu
|PROMOD S. KOCH
|male
|2
|Independent
|172
|57-Dalu
|DIRAJ D. MARAK
|male
|3
|Independent
|173
|60-Baghmara
|NATHAWAL S. MARAK
|male
|2
|Independent
|174
|60-Baghmara
|KARTUSH R. MARAK
|male
|3
|Independent
|175
|1-Nartiang
|EMLANG LALOO
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|176
|2-Jowai
|DANIEL DANN
|male
|3
|Indian National Congress
|177
|3-Raliang
|RICHARD SINGH LYNGDOH
|male
|4
|Indian National Congress
|178
|4-Mowkaiaw
|NEHEMAYAH TYNGKAN
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|179
|5-Sutnga Saipung
|VINCENT .H. PALA
|male
|3
|Indian National Congress
|180
|6-Khliehriat
|JHANIKA SIANGSHAI
|female
|2
|Indian National Congress
|181
|7-Amlarem
|ARBIANGKAM KHARSOHMAT
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|182
|8-Mawhati
|CHARLES MARNGAR
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|183
|9-Nongpoh
|RONA KHYMDEIT
|female
|2
|Indian National Congress
|184
|10-Jirang
|ADRIAN LAMBERT MYLLIEM
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|185
|11-Umsning
|DR. CELESTINE LYNGDOH
|male
|1
|Indian National Congress
|186
|12-Umroi
|STANLYWISS RYMBAI
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|187
|13-Mawryngkneng
|ESRON MARWEIN
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|188
|14-Pynthorumkhrah
|PYNSHNGAINLANG SYIEM
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|189
|15-Mawlai
|MARBUD DKHAR
|male
|4
|Indian National Congress
|190
|16-East Shillong
|MANUEL BADWAR
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|191
|17-North Shillong
|JOHN ANTONIUS LYNGDOH
|male
|4
|Indian National Congress
|192
|18-West Shillong
|BETHLEEN DKHAR
|female
|2
|Indian National Congress
|193
|19-South Shillong
|VENETIA PEARL MAWLONG
|female
|2
|Indian National Congress
|194
|20-Mylliem
|RONNIE V. LYNGDOH
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|195
|21-Nongthymmai
|BANIDA SHISHA KHARKONGOR
|female
|2
|Indian National Congress
|196
|22-Nongkrem
|SARDONIK NONGKHLAW
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|197
|23-Sohiong
|S. OSBORNE KHARJANA
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|198
|24-Mawphlang
|DANNYSON KURBAH
|male
|4
|Indian National Congress
|199
|25-Mawsynram
|GOPAL STONE HYNNIEWTA
|male
|4
|Indian National Congress
|200
|26-Shella
|WELLBORN BYNNUD
|male
|3
|Indian National Congress
|201
|27-Pynursla
|NEHRU SUTING
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|202
|28-Sohra
|LAKYNTIEW SOHKHLET
|female
|3
|Indian National Congress
|203
|29-Mawkynrew
|PYNHUNLANG NONGRUM
|female
|1
|Indian National Congress
|204
|30-Mairang
|BATSKHEM RYNTATHIANG
|male
|1
|Indian National Congress
|205
|31-Mawthadraishan
|FOURTEENSON LYNGKHOI
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|206
|32-Nongstoin
|GABRIEL WAHLANG
|male
|3
|Indian National Congress
|207
|33-Rambrai Jyrngam
|A GOLDENSTAR NONGLONG
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|208
|34-Mawshynrut
|ANDREW CHARLES GARE
|male
|4
|Indian National Congress
|209
|35-Ranikor
|VICTOREALNESS SYIEMLIEH
|female
|2
|Indian National Congress
|210
|36-Mawkyrwat
|CARNES SOHSHANG
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|211
|37-Kharkutta
|CHIRENG PETER R. MARAK
|male
|1
|Indian National Congress
|212
|38-Mendipathar
|TIMJIM K. MOMIN
|male
|1
|Indian National Congress
|213
|39-Resubelpara
|TWEEL K. MARAK
|male
|1
|Indian National Congress
|214
|40-Bajengdoba
|BRIGADY NAPAK MARAK
|male
|1
|Indian National Congress
|215
|41-Songsak
|CHAMPION R. SANGMA
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|216
|42-Rongjeng
|JEBING G MOMIN
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|217
|43-William Nagar
|DEBORAH C. MARAK
|female
|2
|Indian National Congress
|218
|44-Raksamgre
|FREDERICK D. SANGMA
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|219
|45-Tikrikilla
|DR. KAPIN CH BORO
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|220
|46-Phulbari
|SAILENDRA R. SANGMA
|male
|3
|Indian National Congress
|221
|47-Rajabala
|CARLA R. SANGMA
|male
|3
|Indian National Congress
|222
|48-Selsella
|REYNOLD M SANGMA
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|223
|49-Dadenggre
|CHESTERFIELD SANGMA
|male
|1
|Indian National Congress
|224
|50-North Tura
|BILLYKID A. SANGMA
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|225
|51-South Tura
|BRENZIELD CH MARAK
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|226
|52-Rangsakona
|EDMUND S SANGMA
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|227
|53-Ampati
|UTTORA GURI SANGMA
|female
|2
|Indian National Congress
|228
|54-Mahendraganj
|SAYEEDULLAH NONGRUM
|male
|1
|Indian National Congress
|229
|55-Salmanpara
|SINBATH CH MARAK
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|230
|56-Gambegre
|SALENG A. SANGMA
|male
|3
|Indian National Congress
|231
|57-Dalu
|ROGER BENNY A SANGMA
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|232
|58-Rongara Siju
|ROPHUL S MARAK
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|233
|59-Chokpot
|KARAK R. SANGMA
|male
|2
|Indian National Congress
|234
|60-Baghmara
|ALPHONSE CH. SANGMA
|male
|3
|Indian National Congress
|235
|43-William Nagar
|ROBINUS T SANGMA
|male
|2
|Janata Dal (United)
|236
|46-Phulbari
|FUL BOKSHA SHEIKH
|male
|3
|Janata Dal (United)
|237
|50-North Tura
|BINA ROSALINE A. SANGMA
|female
|2
|Janata Dal (United)
|238
|1-Nartiang
|SNIAWBHALANG DHAR
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|239
|2-Jowai
|WAILADMIKI SHYLLA
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|240
|3-Raliang
|COMING ONE YMBON
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|241
|4-Mowkaiaw
|HABAHUN DKHAR
|male
|3
|National People's Party
|242
|5-Sutnga Saipung
|SANTA MARY SHYLLA
|female
|4
|National People's Party
|243
|6-Khliehriat
|NEHLANG LYNGDOH
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|244
|7-Amlarem
|STEPHANSON MUKHIM
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|245
|8-Mawhati
|SHEMPHANG LYNGDOH
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|246
|9-Nongpoh
|MACDALYN SAWKMIE MAWLONG
|female
|2
|National People's Party
|247
|10-Jirang
|SOSTHENES SOHTUN
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|248
|11-Umsning
|JASON SAWKMIE MAWLONG
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|249
|12-Umroi
|DAMANBAIT LAMARE
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|250
|13-Mawryngkneng
|PYNIAID SING SYIEM
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|251
|14-Pynthorumkhrah
|ROCKY HEK
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|252
|15-Mawlai
|TEIBORLANG PATHAW
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|253
|16-East Shillong
|DR. M. AMPAREEN LYNGDOH
|female
|4
|National People's Party
|254
|17-North Shillong
|RANSOM SUTNGA
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|255
|18-West Shillong
|MOHENDRO RAPSANG
|male
|3
|National People's Party
|256
|20-Mylliem
|HAMLETSON DOHLING
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|257
|21-Nongthymmai
|JASMINE MARY LYNGDOH
|female
|2
|National People's Party
|258
|22-Nongkrem
|DASAKHIATBHA LAMARE
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|259
|23-Sohiong
|SAMLIN MALNGIANG
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|260
|24-Mawphlang
|KENNEDY CORNELIUS KHYRIEM
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|261
|25-Mawsynram
|ALVIN KHYRIEM SAWKMIE
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|262
|26-Shella
|GRACE MARY KHARPURI
|female
|4
|National People's Party
|263
|27-Pynursla
|PRESTONE TYNSONG
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|264
|28-Sohra
|ALAN WEST KHARKONGOR
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|265
|29-Mawkynrew
|KANSING LYNGSHIANG
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|266
|31-Mawthadraishan
|BIOLINDA L.NONGLAIT
|female
|1
|National People's Party
|267
|32-Nongstoin
|MACMILLAN BYRSAT
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|268
|33-Rambrai Jyrngam
|KIMFA SIDNEY MARBANIANG
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|269
|34-Mawshynrut
|GIGUR MYRTHONG
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|270
|36-Mawkyrwat
|H. STALYNE DIENGDOH
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|271
|37-Kharkutta
|RUPERT MOMIN
|male
|1
|National People's Party
|272
|38-Mendipathar
|MARTHON J SANGMA
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|273
|39-Resubelpara
|TIMOTHY DALBOT SHIRA
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|274
|40-Bajengdoba
|PONGSENG MARAK
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|275
|41-Songsak
|NIHIM D SHIRA
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|276
|42-Rongjeng
|JIM M SANGMA
|male
|3
|National People's Party
|277
|43-William Nagar
|MARCUISE N MARAK
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|278
|44-Raksamgre
|LIMISON D SANGMA
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|279
|45-Tikrikilla
|JIMMY D SANGMA
|male
|3
|National People's Party
|280
|46-Phulbari
|ABU TAHER MONDAL
|male
|3
|National People's Party
|281
|47-Rajabala
|MD ABDUS SALEH
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|282
|48-Selsella
|ARBINSTONE B MARAK
|male
|3
|National People's Party
|283
|49-Dadenggre
|JAMES PANGSANG KONGKAL SANGMA
|male
|1
|National People's Party
|284
|50-North Tura
|THOMAS A. SANGMA
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|285
|51-South Tura
|CONRAD KONGKAL SANGMA
|male
|3
|National People's Party
|286
|52-Rangsakona
|SUBIR MARAK
|male
|3
|National People's Party
|287
|53-Ampati
|STEVIE M. MARAK
|male
|3
|National People's Party
|288
|54-Mahendraganj
|SANJAY A. SANGMA
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|289
|55-Salmanpara
|IAN BOTHAM K. SANGMA
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|290
|56-Gambegre
|RAKESH SANGMA
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|291
|57-Dalu
|BRENING A. SANGMA
|male
|2
|National People's Party
|292
|58-Rongara Siju
|RAKKAM A. SANGMA
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|293
|59-Chokpot
|SENGCHIM N. SANGMA
|male
|3
|National People's Party
|294
|60-Baghmara
|SATTO R. MARAK
|male
|4
|National People's Party
|295
|3-Raliang
|SHEMHOK GAROD
|male
|4
|People's Democratic Front
|296
|8-Mawhati
|ROSWEL SHADAP
|male
|2
|People's Democratic Front
|297
|11-Umsning
|DONLANG SOHKHLET
|male
|2
|People's Democratic Front
|298
|12-Umroi
|BAIATEILANG LAPANG
|male
|2
|People's Democratic Front
|299
|16-East Shillong
|ROMEO PHIRA RANI
|male
|2
|People's Democratic Front
|300
|22-Nongkrem
|EGENSTAR KURKALANG
|male
|2
|People's Democratic Front
|301
|24-Mawphlang
|AUSPICIOUS LYNGDOH MAWPHLANG
|male
|2
|People's Democratic Front
|302
|28-Sohra
|GAVIN MIGUEL MYLLIEM
|male
|3
|People's Democratic Front
|303
|29-Mawkynrew
|BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH
|male
|2
|People's Democratic Front
|304
|41-Songsak
|SARENNI MARAK
|female
|1
|Republican Party of India
|305
|43-William Nagar
|BALLENSING CH MARAK
|male
|1
|Republican Party of India
|306
|10-Jirang
|SERIMINA D. MARAK
|female
|2
|Republican Party of India (A)
|307
|44-Raksamgre
|THOSENGCHEBA A SANGMA
|male
|1
|Republican Party of India (A)
|308
|49-Dadenggre
|WITJENG N SANGMA
|male
|2
|Republican Party of India (A)
|309
|52-Rangsakona
|INDRASH M. MARAK
|male
|1
|Republican Party of India (A)
|310
|56-Gambegre
|JHIM CARTER M. SANGMA
|male
|1
|Republican Party of India (A)
|311
|57-Dalu
|PANSENG R. MARAK
|male
|1
|Republican Party of India (A)
|312
|1-Nartiang
|DAWAN LYNGDOH
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|313
|2-Jowai
|MOONLIGHT PARIAT
|male
|3
|United Democratic Party
|314
|3-Raliang
|J TREILANG SUCHIANG
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|315
|4-Mowkaiaw
|NUJORKI SUNGOH
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|316
|5-Sutnga Saipung
|SHITLANG PALE
|male
|4
|United Democratic Party
|317
|6-Khliehriat
|KYRMEN SHYLLA
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|318
|7-Amlarem
|LAHKMEN RYMBUI
|male
|4
|United Democratic Party
|319
|8-Mawhati
|BAIAHUNLANG MAKDOH
|male
|1
|United Democratic Party
|320
|9-Nongpoh
|MAYRALBORN SYIEM
|male
|3
|United Democratic Party
|321
|10-Jirang
|BADHOK NONGMALIEH
|male
|4
|United Democratic Party
|322
|11-Umsning
|SUNSHINE MAKRI
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|323
|13-Mawryngkneng
|OSAPHI SMITHSON JYRWA
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|324
|15-Mawlai
|PROCESS T. SAWKMIE
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|325
|17-North Shillong
|DR. AMAN WARR
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|326
|18-West Shillong
|PAUL LYNGDOH
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|327
|20-Mylliem
|MITCHEL WANKHAR
|male
|3
|United Democratic Party
|328
|21-Nongthymmai
|JEMINO MAWTHOH
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|329
|22-Nongkrem
|LAMBOR MALNGIANG
|male
|1
|United Democratic Party
|330
|23-Sohiong
|H. DONKUPAR R. LYNGDOH
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|331
|24-Mawphlang
|MATTHEW BEYONDSTAR KURBAH
|male
|1
|United Democratic Party
|332
|25-Mawsynram
|OLLAN SINGH SUIN
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|333
|26-Shella
|BALAJIED KUPAR SYNREM
|male
|1
|United Democratic Party
|334
|27-Pynursla
|ANTHONY JUSTINE KONGWANG
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|335
|28-Sohra
|TITOSSTAR WELL CHYNE
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|336
|29-Mawkynrew
|REMINGTON PYNGROPE
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|337
|30-Mairang
|METBAH LYNGDOH
|male
|1
|United Democratic Party
|338
|31-Mawthadraishan
|BROLDING NONGSIEJ
|male
|3
|United Democratic Party
|339
|32-Nongstoin
|POLESTAR NONGSIEJ
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|340
|35-Ranikor
|PIUS MARWEIN
|male
|4
|United Democratic Party
|341
|36-Mawkyrwat
|RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|342
|37-Kharkutta
|LUDERBERG CH. MOMIN
|male
|1
|United Democratic Party
|343
|38-Mendipathar
|SUBROTHO G MARAK
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|344
|39-Resubelpara
|TAPOSH D. MARAK
|male
|1
|United Democratic Party
|345
|40-Bajengdoba
|RAKMAN CH MARAK
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|346
|42-Rongjeng
|ANDREASH G. MOMIN
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|347
|44-Raksamgre
|SUSHIL GAYARY
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|348
|45-Tikrikilla
|JULIUS T. SANGMA
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|349
|46-Phulbari
|ZINBAWARD N. SANGMA
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|350
|47-Rajabala
|ASHAHEL D. SHIRA
|male
|3
|United Democratic Party
|351
|48-Selsella
|SUBHANKAR KOCH
|male
|3
|United Democratic Party
|352
|50-North Tura
|DR. PILNE A. SANGMA
|female
|3
|United Democratic Party
|353
|51-South Tura
|JOHN LESLEE K. SANGMA
|male
|3
|United Democratic Party
|354
|52-Rangsakona
|BIPUL CH. SANGMA
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|355
|55-Salmanpara
|RONALD RIKMAN SANGMA
|male
|4
|United Democratic Party
|356
|57-Dalu
|KENETHSON SANGMA
|male
|2
|United Democratic Party
|357
|58-Rongara Siju
|TESENG A SANGMA
|male
|3
|United Democratic Party
|358
|6-Khliehriat
|DAMEWANHI L RYMBAI
|male
|3
|Voice of the People Party
|359
|11-Umsning
|DR. RICKY A. J. SYNGKON
|male
|3
|Voice of the People Party
|360
|13-Mawryngkneng
|HEAVINGSTONE KHARPRAN