Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Check schedule, poll result date, full list of candidates & constituencies

Meghalaya Elections 2023: On February 27, 2023, the citizens of Meghalaya will vote to elect the new Legislative Assembly of 60 members. The results of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections will come out on March 2, 2023. The tenure of the incumbent Legislative Assembly in Meghalaya will end on March 15, 2023. After the previous elections in February 2018, a coalition led by the National People's Party came into power. Thus, Conrad Sangma became the Chief Minister of Meghalaya in 2018. In January 2023, the Election Commission of India announced the full schedule for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 considering the upcoming board examinations and military movement.

All political parties have released the list of candidates and their constituencies ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. National parties like the Indian National Congress (INC) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all 60 seats in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. However, the current ruling party National People's Party (NPP), is contesting 57 seats. Similarly, the All India Trinamool Congress is contesting 56 seats, and United Democratic Party is contesting 46 seats.

Here are all the details about the Meghalaya Elections 2023, from the full schedule for Assembly Election 2023 to the list of candidates and their constituencies.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

On January 18, 2023, the Election Commission of India released the schedule for the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023. They also released the dates for Assembly elections in Tripura and Nagaland. Soon after the announcement of the election date, political parties started their campaigns in the northeastern state. All the major parties have released their manifestos.

Notification Date: January 31, 2023

Last date for filing nomination: February 7, 2023

Scrutiny of nomination: February 8, 2023

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: February 10, 2023

Date of poll: February 27, 2023

Date of counting of votes: March 2, 2023

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: List of candidates & constituencies

National People's Party holds the highest number of seats in the incumbent Meghalaya Assembly. They have 20 seats, followed by United Democratic Party with eight seats. Moreover, BJP and the People's Democratic Front have two seats each. Due to multiple resignations by the Members of the Legislative Assembly, 20 seats remain vacant.