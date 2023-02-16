ugc_banner

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Check schedule, poll result date, full list of candidates & constituencies

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Feb 16, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

All political parties have released the list of candidates and their constituencies ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. Photograph:(Others)

Meghalaya Elections 2023:  In January 2023, the Election Commission of India announced the full schedule for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 considering the upcoming board examinations and military movement. 

Meghalaya Elections 2023: On February 27, 2023, the citizens of Meghalaya will vote to elect the new Legislative Assembly of 60 members. The results of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections will come out on March 2, 2023. The tenure of the incumbent Legislative Assembly in Meghalaya will end on March 15, 2023. After the previous elections in February 2018, a coalition led by the National People's Party came into power. Thus, Conrad Sangma became the Chief Minister of Meghalaya in 2018. In January 2023, the Election Commission of India announced the full schedule for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 considering the upcoming board examinations and military movement. 

All political parties have released the list of candidates and their constituencies ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. National parties like the Indian National Congress (INC) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all 60 seats in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. However, the current ruling party National People's Party (NPP), is contesting 57 seats. Similarly, the All India Trinamool Congress is contesting 56 seats, and United Democratic Party is contesting 46 seats.  

Here are all the details about the Meghalaya Elections 2023, from the full schedule for Assembly Election 2023 to the list of candidates and their constituencies. 

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Full Schedule

On January 18, 2023, the Election Commission of India released the schedule for the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023. They also released the dates for Assembly elections in Tripura and Nagaland. Soon after the announcement of the election date, political parties started their campaigns in the northeastern state. All the major parties have released their manifestos. 

Notification Date: January 31, 2023

Last date for filing nomination: February 7, 2023

Scrutiny of nomination: February 8, 2023

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: February 10, 2023

Date of poll: February 27, 2023

Date of counting of votes: March 2, 2023

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: List of candidates & constituencies

National People's Party holds the highest number of seats in the incumbent Meghalaya Assembly. They have 20 seats, followed by United Democratic Party with eight seats. Moreover, BJP and the People's Democratic Front have two seats each. Due to multiple resignations by the Members of the Legislative Assembly, 20 seats remain vacant. 

Sl. Constituency CANDIDATE Gender No. of
Nominations filed		 Party Name
1 2-Jowai AWHAI ANDREW SHULLAI male 4 All India Trinamool Congress
2 3-Raliang ROBINUS SYNGKON male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
3 4-Mowkaiaw LASTING SUCHIANG male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
4 6-Khliehriat SUNIDA BAREH male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
5 7-Amlarem ALBAN K. GASHNGA male 4 All India Trinamool Congress
6 8-Mawhati DR. SARALIN DORPHANG female 2 All India Trinamool Congress
7 9-Nongpoh LONG SINGH BEY male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
8 10-Jirang SUNMOON D. MARAK male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
9 11-Umsning GILBERT NONGRUM male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
10 12-Umroi GEORGE BANKYNTIEWLANG LYNGDOH male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
11 13-Mawryngkneng BANSHANLANG LAWAI male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
12 14-Pynthorumkhrah RAYMOND BASAIAWMOIT male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
13 15-Mawlai STEPBOURNE KUPAR RYNDEM male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
14 16-East Shillong AJOY NONGRUM male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
15 17-North Shillong ELGIVA GWYNETH RYNJAH female 3 All India Trinamool Congress
16 18-West Shillong IWAN MARIA male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
17 19-South Shillong IAN ANDREW LYNGDOH NONGKYNRIH male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
18 20-Mylliem GILBERT GUIDINGSAR LALOO male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
19 21-Nongthymmai CHARLES PYNGROPE male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
20 22-Nongkrem JOANNES JEFFERSON T. L. LAMARE male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
21 23-Sohiong STODINGSTAR THABAH male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
22 24-Mawphlang MAWKORDOR RYNJAH male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
23 25-Mawsynram VINCENT T. SANGMA male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
24 26-Shella PLAYNESS KHIEWTAM male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
25 27-Pynursla EDMUND KHONGNGAI male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
26 28-Sohra HAROLD FIRMING KHONGSIT male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
27 29-Mawkynrew DONDOR MARBANIANG male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
28 32-Nongstoin MACMILLAN KHARBANI male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
29 33-Rambrai Jyrngam FERNANDEZ S. DKHAR male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
30 34-Mawshynrut JUSTINE G. MOMIN male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
31 35-Ranikor TENGSIM G. MOMIN male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
32 36-Mawkyrwat SOUNDER STRONG CAJEE male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
33 37-Kharkutta CHERAK WATRE MOMIN male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
34 38-Mendipathar PARDINAND D. SHIRA male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
35 39-Resubelpara RINALDO K. SANGMA male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
36 40-Bajengdoba TENGRAK R. MARAK male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
37 41-Songsak DR. MUKUL SANGMA male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
38 42-Rongjeng SENGNAM M. MARAK male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
39 43-William Nagar ALPHONSUSH R. MARAK male 1 All India Trinamool Congress
40 44-Raksamgre DR. PRABIR D. SANGMA male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
41 45-Tikrikilla DR MUKUL SANGMA male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
42 46-Phulbari S G ESMATUR MOMININ male 4 All India Trinamool Congress
43 47-Rajabala DR. MOHAMMED MIZANUR RAHMAN KAZI male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
44 48-Selsella AGASSI R. MARAK male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
45 49-Dadenggre RUPA M MARAK male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
46 50-North Tura RUPERT M. SANGMA male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
47 51-South Tura RICHARD M MARAK male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
48 52-Rangsakona ZENITH M. SANGMA male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
49 53-Ampati MIANI D. SHIRA female 3 All India Trinamool Congress
50 54-Mahendraganj DIKKANCHI D SHIRA female 3 All India Trinamool Congress
51 55-Salmanpara WINNERSON D. SANGMA male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
52 56-Gambegre SADHIARANI M. SANGMA female 3 All India Trinamool Congress
53 57-Dalu SENGKAL A SANGMA male 2 All India Trinamool Congress
54 58-Rongara Siju DR RAJESH M MARAK male 4 All India Trinamool Congress
55 59-Chokpot LAZARUS M SANGMA male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
56 60-Baghmara DR. SALJAGRINGRANG R. MARAK male 3 All India Trinamool Congress
57 1-Nartiang RIMIKI SARI male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
58 2-Jowai ALLAN KEITH SUCHIANG male 4 Bharatiya Janata Party
59 3-Raliang LAKHON BIAM male 4 Bharatiya Janata Party
60 4-Mowkaiaw CURRENTIS RABON male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
61 5-Sutnga Saipung KRISON LANGSTANG male 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
62 6-Khliehriat BHAYES CHYRMANG male 4 Bharatiya Janata Party
63 7-Amlarem FIRSTBORN MANNER male 4 Bharatiya Janata Party
64 8-Mawhati DR. EVARIST MYRSING male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
65 9-Nongpoh MARIAN MARING female 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
66 10-Jirang RIYA SANGMA female 4 Bharatiya Janata Party
67 11-Umsning DURUTH MAJAW male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
68 12-Umroi SHANBOR RAMDE male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
69 13-Mawryngkneng HIGHLANDER KHARMALKI male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
70 14-Pynthorumkhrah ALEXANDER LALOO HEK male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
71 15-Mawlai WANDONBOK JYRWA male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
72 16-East Shillong WANKITBOK POHSHNA male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
73 17-North Shillong MARIAHOM KHARKRANG male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
74 18-West Shillong ERNEST MAWRIE male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
75 19-South Shillong SANBOR SHULLAI male 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
76 20-Mylliem SAMUEL HASHAH male 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
77 21-Nongthymmai DAVID KHARSATI male 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
78 22-Nongkrem DAVID T. KHARKONGOR male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
79 23-Sohiong SERAPH ERIC KHARBUKI male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
80 24-Mawphlang WOSSARROI RANI male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
81 25-Mawsynram HIMALAYA MUKTAN SHANGPLIANG male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
82 26-Shella ARENA HYNNIEWTA female 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
83 27-Pynursla ROWELLY KHONGSNI male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
84 28-Sohra MICHAEL RONNIE KSHIAR male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
85 29-Mawkynrew COUNSELLOR MUKHIM male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
86 30-Mairang MARK RINALDY SAWKMIE male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
87 31-Mawthadraishan DARIKMEN L.MARSHILLONG female 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
88 32-Nongstoin DIOSSTARNESS JYNDIANG male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
89 33-Rambrai Jyrngam SPASTERLIN NONGREM male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
90 34-Mawshynrut BEEJOY KYNTER male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
91 35-Ranikor MARTIN M. DANGGO male 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
92 36-Mawkyrwat BITY JYRWA female 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
93 37-Kharkutta ELSTONE D. MARAK male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
94 38-Mendipathar SENGNAB MOMIN male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
95 39-Resubelpara SUKHARAM K. SANGMA male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
96 40-Bajengdoba HENENDRA A. SANGMA male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
97 41-Songsak THOMAS MARAK male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
98 42-Rongjeng RAPIUSH CH. SANGMA male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
99 43-William Nagar RAKNANG CH. MOMIN male 1 Bharatiya Janata Party
100 44-Raksamgre BENEDIC R MARAK male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
101 45-Tikrikilla RAHINATH BARCHUNG male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
102 46-Phulbari EDMUND K. SANGMA male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
103 47-Rajabala BAKUL CHANDRA HAJONG male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
104 48-Selsella FERLIN C.A. SANGMA female 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
105 49-Dadenggre BRAINING R. MARAK male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
106 50-North Tura ADAM KID M. SANGMA male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
107 51-South Tura BERNARD N. MARAK male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
108 52-Rangsakona DIPUL R. MARAK male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
109 53-Ampati PREMANANDA KOCH male 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
110 54-Mahendraganj TINGKU N MARAK male 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
111 55-Salmanpara BOSTON MARAK male 4 Bharatiya Janata Party
112 56-Gambegre DANIEL M. SANGMA male 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
113 57-Dalu AKKI A SANGMA male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
114 58-Rongara Siju CALIS G MOMIN male 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
115 59-Chokpot NOVEMBIRTH CH. MARAK male 3 Bharatiya Janata Party
116 60-Baghmara SAMUEL M SANGMA male 2 Bharatiya Janata Party
117 38-Mendipathar ELBARTH MARAK male 1 Gana Suraksha Party
118 56-Gambegre SAIRILL D. MARAK male 2 Garo National Council
119 59-Chokpot NIKMAN CH. MARAK male 2 Garo National Council
120 8-Mawhati EVALYNI KHARBANI female 4 Hill State People’s Democratic Party
121 11-Umsning PRIMSON MAKDOH male 4 Hill State People’s Democratic Party
122 13-Mawryngkneng WYRAIWAN SOHTUN male 2 Hill State People’s Democratic Party
123 23-Sohiong SANDONDOR RYNTATHIANG male 2 Hill State People’s Democratic Party
124 25-Mawsynram STARFING JOVE LANGPEN PDAHKASIEJ male 2 Hill State People’s Democratic Party
125 29-Mawkynrew MARTLE N. MUKHIM male 2 Hill State People’s Democratic Party
126 31-Mawthadraishan SHAKLIAR WARJRI male 2 Hill State People’s Democratic Party
127 32-Nongstoin SANJIED KYNSAI SHANGRIT male 2 Hill State People’s Democratic Party
128 33-Rambrai Jyrngam K. PHLASTINGWEL PANGNIANG male 1 Hill State People’s Democratic Party
129 34-Mawshynrut METHODIUS DKHAR male 3 Hill State People’s Democratic Party
130 36-Mawkyrwat MEDALSING LYNGDOH male 2 Hill State People’s Democratic Party
131 1-Nartiang GENEROUS PASLEIN male 2 Independent
132 8-Mawhati OSBERT BANTEILANG RYNJAH male 1 Independent
133 9-Nongpoh BISMO INGTIH male 2 Independent
134 10-Jirang LEE TREVOR BAREH male 1 Independent
135 10-Jirang FORCASTER NONGRANG male 2 Independent
136 14-Pynthorumkhrah SAMBORLANG DIENGDOH male 2 Independent
137 14-Pynthorumkhrah JUBANLANG KHARBIHKHIEW male 4 Independent
138 14-Pynthorumkhrah RUP PARIAT male 4 Independent
139 15-Mawlai TARCISIOUS MAWLOT male 1 Independent
140 16-East Shillong WANPYNHUN KHARSYNTIEW female 2 Independent
141 17-North Shillong KYRSOIBOR PYRTUH male 3 Independent
142 17-North Shillong L. MICHAEL KHARSYNTIEW male 3 Independent
143 19-South Shillong ANGELA G RANGAD female 2 Independent
144 20-Mylliem PYNSHAI MANIK SYIEM male 2 Independent
145 20-Mylliem RICHARD NONGBSAP male 4 Independent
146 21-Nongthymmai WANKITKUPAR KHARUMNUID male 4 Independent
147 22-Nongkrem B.M. LANONG male 1 Independent
148 27-Pynursla DON KUPAR MASSAR male 4 Independent
149 32-Nongstoin STAINBINEL WANNIANG male 1 Independent
150 33-Rambrai Jyrngam REMINGTON GABIL MOMIN male 1 Independent
151 33-Rambrai Jyrngam SILLASH M. SANGMA male 1 Independent
152 33-Rambrai Jyrngam FRANCIS PONDIT R. SANGMA male 2 Independent
153 35-Ranikor MIGHTER MARWEIN male 2 Independent
154 35-Ranikor KRENATH N. MARAK male 3 Independent
155 35-Ranikor BICHITRO HAJONG male 3 Independent
156 35-Ranikor SAVIO PHRANGSNGI DKHAR male 4 Independent
157 36-Mawkyrwat BANPYNSKHEMLANG WAHLANG male 4 Independent
158 39-Resubelpara STARLINE MOMIN male 1 Independent
159 40-Bajengdoba ROCKY R MARAK male 1 Independent
160 40-Bajengdoba CHADAMBE TENGKAM B MARAK male 2 Independent
161 42-Rongjeng WALSENG M. SANGMA male 2 Independent
162 43-William Nagar RUDRESWAR CH. MOMIN male 3 Independent
163 45-Tikrikilla NOOR NONGRUM male 3 Independent
164 47-Rajabala NIJUN SANGMA male 2 Independent
165 48-Selsella TENGSRANG MARAK male 1 Independent
166 48-Selsella POLLOP R MARAK male 3 Independent
167 54-Mahendraganj ADITYA HAJONG male 1 Independent
168 54-Mahendraganj SERAZUL H KHARKONGOR male 2 Independent
169 56-Gambegre SUKBERLINE S. SANGMA male 2 Independent
170 57-Dalu SARBHA R MARAK male 2 Independent
171 57-Dalu PROMOD S. KOCH male 2 Independent
172 57-Dalu DIRAJ D. MARAK male 3 Independent
173 60-Baghmara NATHAWAL S. MARAK male 2 Independent
174 60-Baghmara KARTUSH R. MARAK male 3 Independent
175 1-Nartiang EMLANG LALOO male 2 Indian National Congress
176 2-Jowai DANIEL DANN male 3 Indian National Congress
177 3-Raliang RICHARD SINGH LYNGDOH male 4 Indian National Congress
178 4-Mowkaiaw NEHEMAYAH TYNGKAN male 2 Indian National Congress
179 5-Sutnga Saipung VINCENT .H. PALA male 3 Indian National Congress
180 6-Khliehriat JHANIKA SIANGSHAI female 2 Indian National Congress
181 7-Amlarem ARBIANGKAM KHARSOHMAT male 2 Indian National Congress
182 8-Mawhati CHARLES MARNGAR male 2 Indian National Congress
183 9-Nongpoh RONA KHYMDEIT female 2 Indian National Congress
184 10-Jirang ADRIAN LAMBERT MYLLIEM male 2 Indian National Congress
185 11-Umsning DR. CELESTINE LYNGDOH male 1 Indian National Congress
186 12-Umroi STANLYWISS RYMBAI male 2 Indian National Congress
187 13-Mawryngkneng ESRON MARWEIN male 2 Indian National Congress
188 14-Pynthorumkhrah PYNSHNGAINLANG SYIEM male 2 Indian National Congress
189 15-Mawlai MARBUD DKHAR male 4 Indian National Congress
190 16-East Shillong MANUEL BADWAR male 2 Indian National Congress
191 17-North Shillong JOHN ANTONIUS LYNGDOH male 4 Indian National Congress
192 18-West Shillong BETHLEEN DKHAR female 2 Indian National Congress
193 19-South Shillong VENETIA PEARL MAWLONG female 2 Indian National Congress
194 20-Mylliem RONNIE V. LYNGDOH male 2 Indian National Congress
195 21-Nongthymmai BANIDA SHISHA KHARKONGOR female 2 Indian National Congress
196 22-Nongkrem SARDONIK NONGKHLAW male 2 Indian National Congress
197 23-Sohiong S. OSBORNE KHARJANA male 2 Indian National Congress
198 24-Mawphlang DANNYSON KURBAH male 4 Indian National Congress
199 25-Mawsynram GOPAL STONE HYNNIEWTA male 4 Indian National Congress
200 26-Shella WELLBORN BYNNUD male 3 Indian National Congress
201 27-Pynursla NEHRU SUTING male 2 Indian National Congress
202 28-Sohra LAKYNTIEW SOHKHLET female 3 Indian National Congress
203 29-Mawkynrew PYNHUNLANG NONGRUM female 1 Indian National Congress
204 30-Mairang BATSKHEM RYNTATHIANG male 1 Indian National Congress
205 31-Mawthadraishan FOURTEENSON LYNGKHOI male 2 Indian National Congress
206 32-Nongstoin GABRIEL WAHLANG male 3 Indian National Congress
207 33-Rambrai Jyrngam A GOLDENSTAR NONGLONG male 2 Indian National Congress
208 34-Mawshynrut ANDREW CHARLES GARE male 4 Indian National Congress
209 35-Ranikor VICTOREALNESS SYIEMLIEH female 2 Indian National Congress
210 36-Mawkyrwat CARNES SOHSHANG male 2 Indian National Congress
211 37-Kharkutta CHIRENG PETER R. MARAK male 1 Indian National Congress
212 38-Mendipathar TIMJIM K. MOMIN male 1 Indian National Congress
213 39-Resubelpara TWEEL K. MARAK male 1 Indian National Congress
214 40-Bajengdoba BRIGADY NAPAK MARAK male 1 Indian National Congress
215 41-Songsak CHAMPION R. SANGMA male 2 Indian National Congress
216 42-Rongjeng JEBING G MOMIN male 2 Indian National Congress
217 43-William Nagar DEBORAH C. MARAK female 2 Indian National Congress
218 44-Raksamgre FREDERICK D. SANGMA male 2 Indian National Congress
219 45-Tikrikilla DR. KAPIN CH BORO male 2 Indian National Congress
220 46-Phulbari SAILENDRA R. SANGMA male 3 Indian National Congress
221 47-Rajabala CARLA R. SANGMA male 3 Indian National Congress
222 48-Selsella REYNOLD M SANGMA male 2 Indian National Congress
223 49-Dadenggre CHESTERFIELD SANGMA male 1 Indian National Congress
224 50-North Tura BILLYKID A. SANGMA male 2 Indian National Congress
225 51-South Tura BRENZIELD CH MARAK male 2 Indian National Congress
226 52-Rangsakona EDMUND S SANGMA male 2 Indian National Congress
227 53-Ampati UTTORA GURI SANGMA female 2 Indian National Congress
228 54-Mahendraganj SAYEEDULLAH NONGRUM male 1 Indian National Congress
229 55-Salmanpara SINBATH CH MARAK male 2 Indian National Congress
230 56-Gambegre SALENG A. SANGMA male 3 Indian National Congress
231 57-Dalu ROGER BENNY A SANGMA male 2 Indian National Congress
232 58-Rongara Siju ROPHUL S MARAK male 2 Indian National Congress
233 59-Chokpot KARAK R. SANGMA male 2 Indian National Congress
234 60-Baghmara ALPHONSE CH. SANGMA male 3 Indian National Congress
235 43-William Nagar ROBINUS T SANGMA male 2 Janata Dal (United)
236 46-Phulbari FUL BOKSHA SHEIKH male 3 Janata Dal (United)
237 50-North Tura BINA ROSALINE A. SANGMA female 2 Janata Dal (United)
238 1-Nartiang SNIAWBHALANG DHAR male 4 National People's Party
239 2-Jowai WAILADMIKI SHYLLA male 4 National People's Party
240 3-Raliang COMING ONE YMBON male 2 National People's Party
241 4-Mowkaiaw HABAHUN DKHAR male 3 National People's Party
242 5-Sutnga Saipung SANTA MARY SHYLLA female 4 National People's Party
243 6-Khliehriat NEHLANG LYNGDOH male 2 National People's Party
244 7-Amlarem STEPHANSON MUKHIM male 4 National People's Party
245 8-Mawhati SHEMPHANG LYNGDOH male 2 National People's Party
246 9-Nongpoh MACDALYN SAWKMIE MAWLONG female 2 National People's Party
247 10-Jirang SOSTHENES SOHTUN male 4 National People's Party
248 11-Umsning JASON SAWKMIE MAWLONG male 2 National People's Party
249 12-Umroi DAMANBAIT LAMARE male 2 National People's Party
250 13-Mawryngkneng PYNIAID SING SYIEM male 2 National People's Party
251 14-Pynthorumkhrah ROCKY HEK male 2 National People's Party
252 15-Mawlai TEIBORLANG PATHAW male 2 National People's Party
253 16-East Shillong DR. M. AMPAREEN LYNGDOH female 4 National People's Party
254 17-North Shillong RANSOM SUTNGA male 2 National People's Party
255 18-West Shillong MOHENDRO RAPSANG male 3 National People's Party
256 20-Mylliem HAMLETSON DOHLING male 4 National People's Party
257 21-Nongthymmai JASMINE MARY LYNGDOH female 2 National People's Party
258 22-Nongkrem DASAKHIATBHA LAMARE male 2 National People's Party
259 23-Sohiong SAMLIN MALNGIANG male 2 National People's Party
260 24-Mawphlang KENNEDY CORNELIUS KHYRIEM male 2 National People's Party
261 25-Mawsynram ALVIN KHYRIEM SAWKMIE male 2 National People's Party
262 26-Shella GRACE MARY KHARPURI female 4 National People's Party
263 27-Pynursla PRESTONE TYNSONG male 2 National People's Party
264 28-Sohra ALAN WEST KHARKONGOR male 2 National People's Party
265 29-Mawkynrew KANSING LYNGSHIANG male 2 National People's Party
266 31-Mawthadraishan BIOLINDA L.NONGLAIT female 1 National People's Party
267 32-Nongstoin MACMILLAN BYRSAT male 2 National People's Party
268 33-Rambrai Jyrngam KIMFA SIDNEY MARBANIANG male 2 National People's Party
269 34-Mawshynrut GIGUR MYRTHONG male 2 National People's Party
270 36-Mawkyrwat H. STALYNE DIENGDOH male 4 National People's Party
271 37-Kharkutta RUPERT MOMIN male 1 National People's Party
272 38-Mendipathar MARTHON J SANGMA male 2 National People's Party
273 39-Resubelpara TIMOTHY DALBOT SHIRA male 2 National People's Party
274 40-Bajengdoba PONGSENG MARAK male 2 National People's Party
275 41-Songsak NIHIM D SHIRA male 4 National People's Party
276 42-Rongjeng JIM M SANGMA male 3 National People's Party
277 43-William Nagar MARCUISE N MARAK male 4 National People's Party
278 44-Raksamgre LIMISON D SANGMA male 2 National People's Party
279 45-Tikrikilla JIMMY D SANGMA male 3 National People's Party
280 46-Phulbari ABU TAHER MONDAL male 3 National People's Party
281 47-Rajabala MD ABDUS SALEH male 4 National People's Party
282 48-Selsella ARBINSTONE B MARAK male 3 National People's Party
283 49-Dadenggre JAMES PANGSANG KONGKAL SANGMA male 1 National People's Party
284 50-North Tura THOMAS A. SANGMA male 2 National People's Party
285 51-South Tura CONRAD KONGKAL SANGMA male 3 National People's Party
286 52-Rangsakona SUBIR MARAK male 3 National People's Party
287 53-Ampati STEVIE M. MARAK male 3 National People's Party
288 54-Mahendraganj SANJAY A. SANGMA male 2 National People's Party
289 55-Salmanpara IAN BOTHAM K. SANGMA male 2 National People's Party
290 56-Gambegre RAKESH SANGMA male 4 National People's Party
291 57-Dalu BRENING A. SANGMA male 2 National People's Party
292 58-Rongara Siju RAKKAM A. SANGMA male 4 National People's Party
293 59-Chokpot SENGCHIM N. SANGMA male 3 National People's Party
294 60-Baghmara SATTO R. MARAK male 4 National People's Party
295 3-Raliang SHEMHOK GAROD male 4 People's Democratic Front
296 8-Mawhati ROSWEL SHADAP male 2 People's Democratic Front
297 11-Umsning DONLANG SOHKHLET male 2 People's Democratic Front
298 12-Umroi BAIATEILANG LAPANG male 2 People's Democratic Front
299 16-East Shillong ROMEO PHIRA RANI male 2 People's Democratic Front
300 22-Nongkrem EGENSTAR KURKALANG male 2 People's Democratic Front
301 24-Mawphlang AUSPICIOUS LYNGDOH MAWPHLANG male 2 People's Democratic Front
302 28-Sohra GAVIN MIGUEL MYLLIEM male 3 People's Democratic Front
303 29-Mawkynrew BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH male 2 People's Democratic Front
304 41-Songsak SARENNI MARAK female 1 Republican Party of India
305 43-William Nagar BALLENSING CH MARAK male 1 Republican Party of India
306 10-Jirang SERIMINA D. MARAK female 2 Republican Party of India (A)
307 44-Raksamgre THOSENGCHEBA A SANGMA male 1 Republican Party of India (A)
308 49-Dadenggre WITJENG N SANGMA male 2 Republican Party of India (A)
309 52-Rangsakona INDRASH M. MARAK male 1 Republican Party of India (A)
310 56-Gambegre JHIM CARTER M. SANGMA male 1 Republican Party of India (A)
311 57-Dalu PANSENG R. MARAK male 1 Republican Party of India (A)
312 1-Nartiang DAWAN LYNGDOH male 2 United Democratic Party
313 2-Jowai MOONLIGHT PARIAT male 3 United Democratic Party
314 3-Raliang J TREILANG SUCHIANG male 2 United Democratic Party
315 4-Mowkaiaw NUJORKI SUNGOH male 2 United Democratic Party
316 5-Sutnga Saipung SHITLANG PALE male 4 United Democratic Party
317 6-Khliehriat KYRMEN SHYLLA male 2 United Democratic Party
318 7-Amlarem LAHKMEN RYMBUI male 4 United Democratic Party
319 8-Mawhati BAIAHUNLANG MAKDOH male 1 United Democratic Party
320 9-Nongpoh MAYRALBORN SYIEM male 3 United Democratic Party
321 10-Jirang BADHOK NONGMALIEH male 4 United Democratic Party
322 11-Umsning SUNSHINE MAKRI male 2 United Democratic Party
323 13-Mawryngkneng OSAPHI SMITHSON JYRWA male 2 United Democratic Party
324 15-Mawlai PROCESS T. SAWKMIE male 2 United Democratic Party
325 17-North Shillong DR. AMAN WARR male 2 United Democratic Party
326 18-West Shillong PAUL LYNGDOH male 2 United Democratic Party
327 20-Mylliem MITCHEL WANKHAR male 3 United Democratic Party
328 21-Nongthymmai JEMINO MAWTHOH male 2 United Democratic Party
329 22-Nongkrem LAMBOR MALNGIANG male 1 United Democratic Party
330 23-Sohiong H. DONKUPAR R. LYNGDOH male 2 United Democratic Party
331 24-Mawphlang MATTHEW BEYONDSTAR KURBAH male 1 United Democratic Party
332 25-Mawsynram OLLAN SINGH SUIN male 2 United Democratic Party
333 26-Shella BALAJIED KUPAR SYNREM male 1 United Democratic Party
334 27-Pynursla ANTHONY JUSTINE KONGWANG male 2 United Democratic Party
335 28-Sohra TITOSSTAR WELL CHYNE male 2 United Democratic Party
336 29-Mawkynrew REMINGTON PYNGROPE male 2 United Democratic Party
337 30-Mairang METBAH LYNGDOH male 1 United Democratic Party
338 31-Mawthadraishan BROLDING NONGSIEJ male 3 United Democratic Party
339 32-Nongstoin POLESTAR NONGSIEJ male 2 United Democratic Party
340 35-Ranikor PIUS MARWEIN male 4 United Democratic Party
341 36-Mawkyrwat RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR male 2 United Democratic Party
342 37-Kharkutta LUDERBERG CH. MOMIN male 1 United Democratic Party
343 38-Mendipathar SUBROTHO G MARAK male 2 United Democratic Party
344 39-Resubelpara TAPOSH D. MARAK male 1 United Democratic Party
345 40-Bajengdoba RAKMAN CH MARAK male 2 United Democratic Party
346 42-Rongjeng ANDREASH G. MOMIN male 2 United Democratic Party
347 44-Raksamgre SUSHIL GAYARY male 2 United Democratic Party
348 45-Tikrikilla JULIUS T. SANGMA male 2 United Democratic Party
349 46-Phulbari ZINBAWARD N. SANGMA male 2 United Democratic Party
350 47-Rajabala ASHAHEL D. SHIRA male 3 United Democratic Party
351 48-Selsella SUBHANKAR KOCH male 3 United Democratic Party
352 50-North Tura DR. PILNE A. SANGMA female 3 United Democratic Party
353 51-South Tura JOHN LESLEE K. SANGMA male 3 United Democratic Party
354 52-Rangsakona BIPUL CH. SANGMA male 2 United Democratic Party
355 55-Salmanpara RONALD RIKMAN SANGMA male 4 United Democratic Party
356 57-Dalu KENETHSON SANGMA male 2 United Democratic Party
357 58-Rongara Siju TESENG A SANGMA male 3 United Democratic Party
358 6-Khliehriat DAMEWANHI L RYMBAI male 3 Voice of the People Party
359 11-Umsning DR. RICKY A. J. SYNGKON male 3 Voice of the People Party
360 13-Mawryngkneng HEAVINGSTONE KHARPRAN