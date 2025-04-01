"Hard work pays," this is what Indian official Alok Kumar said about Ranjan Verma, who is one of the toppers in the Bihar Board Matric Examination this year with 97.8 per cent.

Advertisment

What impressed Kumar was Verma's quest to study despite all odds. Kumar revealed that Verma, a native of a small village named Pitro in the Bhojpur district of Bihar, cycled for 12 kilometres to attend his coaching classes and school. He studied at Agiaon Bazar High School.

Watch | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar faces backlash for 'disrespecting' national anthem

Inspirational journey of Ranjan Verma

Advertisment

As per a HT report, Ranjan Verma secured 489 marks out of 500 in the Matric Examination results, which were announced on Saturday, March 29, 2025. His twin brother Ranjeet got 477 marks and became the seventh topper from Bhojpur district, the report added. As per another report, their cousin, Shubham Verma also appeared in the matric examination this year and achieved 93 per cent.



Rising from humble beginnings, Ranjan Verma made his way to the top amid all hardships. He has proved that success is a guarantee with hard work and strong determination. Verma and his brothers pedalled their way to the coaching institute three kilometres away from their village in Pitro. They came back to their village and cycled again to their school, reportedly about 3-4 kilometres away.

Also Read | Man beheaded in Bihar, torso burnt in ‘Holika’ fire as part of black magic ritual

Ranjan's father Shiv Shankar Singh, a farmer, died a couple of years ago after suffering a brain haemorrhage. However, the unfortunate incident did not break the determination of the Verma brothers. After their father's death, their uncle took over the financial responsibility to educate them.

Advertisment

The young boy has scored an impressive 100 out of 100 in Mathematics, 97 in Hindi, Science and Social Science, and 96 in Sanskrit. Speaking to the press, Ranjan said that he wants to be an IAS officer. His mother, Sheela Devi, said that she was elated about her son's exceptional performance and would support both of her sons in their dreams.

Bhojpur, Bihar: Bihar Board Matric Topper Ranjan Verma says, "I dedicate my success to my parents and teachers, as their support helped me reach this position. I had no fixed study hours and studied for about 8 to 10 hours until my concepts were clear. My mother and family… https://t.co/r89YsQjX2p pic.twitter.com/vIp11Q0rSx — IANS (@ians_india) March 29, 2025

Also Read | Why is Rahul Gandhi opposing offshore mining? Economic benefits vs politics

Who are the other toppers?

Anshu Kumari, daughter of a plumber, has scored 97.8 per cent in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class X results. Speaking to reporters, she said that she wants to crack National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and wants to become an oncologist. Her scores – 100 in Hindi, 98 each in science and mathematics, 97 in Sanskrit and 96 in social science – reflected her hard work.

Sakshi Kumari from Samastipur has also shared the top position with Ranjan and Anshu. She is the daughter of a carpenter.

Also Read | Who is Bajinder Singh? 'Yeshu Yeshu pastor' sentenced to life in prison in 2018 sexual harassment case

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 Result 2025 on March 29. The pass percentage stands at 82.11 per cent, with 15,58,077 students having appeared for the exam. The exams were held from February 17 to 25, 2025, in two shifts daily.

(With inputs from agencies)