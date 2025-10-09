/Massive terror module busted in North Kashmir. Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

The Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, after receiving a specific input, launched a joint operation in the Brijthor Forest area of Warsun, Kupwara. During the meticulously executed search, security forces successfully dismantled a terrorist hideout, recovering a substantial arsenal that included two AK-series rifles, four rocket launchers, a large cache of ammunition, and other critical war-like stores, dealing a significant blow to potential terror activities in the region.

''OP WARSUN, Kupwara. Based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched on 08 Oct 25 by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in the general area of Brijthor Forest, Warsun, Kupwara. During the search, security forces busted a hideout and recovered two AK Series Rifles, four Rocket Launchers, a huge cache of ammunition and other war-like stores,'' said the Indian Army.

A joint team comprising the Indian Army and Kupwara Police set up a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) at Dardsun Chowk in the Warsun area of Kupwara on October 7, 2025. During routine inspections, security forces apprehended an individual identified as Shakeel Ahmed Khan, a resident of Mersary, Chowkibal. A thorough on-the-spot search resulted in the recovery of one Chinese pistol, 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 100 rounds of AK ammunition in his possession, thwarting a potential security threat.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following his apprehension, the suspect, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, was transferred to Kralpora Police Station for further investigation. During a coordinated interrogation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army, he disclosed the location of a terrorist hideout in the Brijthor Ridge area of Kupwara. Acting promptly on this intelligence, joint search teams were deployed immediately.

The subsequent operation, conducted in the late hours of October 7 into the early morning of October 8, 2025, resulted in the successful recovery of a significant cache of war-like stores, including: 04 Disposable Rocket Launchers, 02 AK Series Rifles, 2,200 AK Rounds, 901 Pika Rounds, 01 Chinese Pistol, and Other war-like material.

The operation concluded successfully today, following a meticulous area sanitization process. Officials reported that the rapid and well-coordinated efforts of the security forces thwarted major terrorist plans, effectively dismantling a critical terror support network in the Kupwara region.