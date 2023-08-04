Massive protests erupt in India's Kolkata after speeding truck kills minor, injures his father

Massive protests erupted in the Indian city of Kolkata after a minor boy was killed and his father was critically after a speeding truck hit them while crossing a road in Behala Chowrasta, the news agency PTI reported on Friday (August 4). The accident took place at around 6.30 am on Friday.

The father of the deceased boy is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital, the report said. The protests led to disruption of traffic on the busy Diamond Harbour Road, a police officer told PTI.

A large number of personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed, and police baton-charged protesters and fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

The police officer also told the news agency that the driver of the truck had been apprehended from Santragachi and the vehicle was impounded.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

