ugc_banner

Massive protests erupt in India's Kolkata after speeding truck kills minor, injures his father

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Aug 04, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Representative image. Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The protests led to disruption of traffic on the busy Diamond Harbour Road, a police officer told PTI. 

Massive protests erupted in the Indian city of Kolkata after a minor boy was killed and his father was critically after a speeding truck hit them while crossing a road in Behala Chowrasta, the news agency PTI reported on Friday (August 4). The accident took place at around 6.30 am on Friday. 

The father of the deceased boy is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital, the report said. The protests led to disruption of traffic on the busy Diamond Harbour Road, a police officer told PTI. 

A large number of personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed, and police baton-charged protesters and fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control. 

trending now

The police officer also told the news agency that the driver of the truck had been apprehended from Santragachi and the vehicle was impounded. 

Further details are awaited. 

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

India tables data bill in Parliament with penalties as high as $30mn for violators

India cites food support to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka at UNSC meet

India’s Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' remark case