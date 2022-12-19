Massive protests at Maharashtra-Karnataka border over dispute, section 144 imposed

A huge crowd of demonstrators gathered near the Maharashtra-Karnataka border on Monday, after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah agreed to talk to the Chief Ministers of both states. Shah made an announcement last week that he will take up the issue with the CM of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and the CM of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai.

Shah told after the meeting, "Both sides have agreed that the dispute cannot be resolved on the road, but only through constitutional means". The border dispute between the two states has been going on for decades now in the Supreme Court, with no agreeable solution between the states.

Belagavi, Karnataka | Members of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and NCP stage protest near Kognoli Toll Plaza near Karnataka-Maharashtra border over inter-state border issue pic.twitter.com/XaPJwEbBKv — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022 ×

As the winter session of both state legislatures began on Monday, a massive demonstration was held near the Kongoli Toll Plaza near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, according to news agency ANI. Members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) were among those who took part in the protest.

As hundreds of MES workers and leaders congregated to protest against the Karnataka government, chaotic scenes were witnessed at Belagavi's Tilakawadi road. Police have imposed CrPc Section 144, which prohibits gathering of four or more people in the area concerned.

Protests were also held in the Maharashtra assembly on Monday, with slogans criticising the governments of both states. Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the proposal would be introduced in the state assembly during the current session.

Earlier, top leaders of the Maha Vikas Agadi (MKV) hit the streets in Maharashtra against the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government highlighting various issues, including the border dispute between the two states.

What is the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute?

Due to the large Marathi-speaking population, Maharashtra claims the Belagavi region and nearby areas in north Karnataka as part of the state. Belagavi which is now a district in Karnataka was part of the Bombay presidency in British India. Bombay presidency consists the present-day Gujarat, Maharashtra and certain areas of Karnataka.

The decades-old dispute resurfaced after Karnataka Chief Minister claimed recently that some villages in Maharashtra's Sangli district had passed a resolution to join the southern state due to a lack of basic facilities.

