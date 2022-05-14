Massive fire in Delhi kills 27, firemen douse flames after a night's battle

Fire in a building in the Indian capital New Delhi has killed 27. The building is in Mundka area of the capital. The fire broke out on Friday (May 13). firemen were able to douse the flames after a full night's effort.

Fifty people have already been rescued, said NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) officials. The NDRF reached the spot early on Saturday (May 14).

There are fears that many are still trapped inside the building. However, officials say that chances of those trapped being alive are very very slim. Twelve people managed to escape the burning building. They have sustained injuries and are now being treated at Sanjay Gandhi hospital in New Delhi.

Several people jumped out of the building after windowpanes were broken by JCB machines. Makeshift ladders and cables were used to climb down the building.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

The fire broke out in the office of CCTV and routers manufacturing company on the first floor of the building.

According to fire officials, there was only one staircase due to which people could not move out of the building.

The police said that an FIR has been lodged in the matter and the owners of the CCTV manufacturing unit have been detained.