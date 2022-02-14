Marvellous accomplishment: In 2022's maiden mission, ISRO puts three satellites into orbit successfully

In a "marvellous accomplishment", Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has put earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two small satellites into orbit successfully.

After blasting off at 5.59 am on Monday, the first launch mission of 2022 was carried out by the PSLV-C52 rocket.

The agency's launch vehicle, PSLV, injected the satellites into its intended orbit after a flight of around 19 minutes.

Also Read: A training or a scary movie? NASA prepares for moonwalk on pitch-dark south pole, shares images

The feat triggered instant cheers and applause from the scientists, who were monitoring the year's maiden mission.

In a tweet, ISRO said that EOS-04 was placed into an intended sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 6.17 am.

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 06:17 hours IST on February 14, 2022 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. https://t.co/BisacQP8Qf — ISRO (@isro) February 14, 2022 ×

After injecting the EOS-04, the two small satellites, INSPIREsat-1 (17.5 kg) and INS-2TD (8.1 kg), were also placed in their orbits, respectively.

After the successful launch, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "The mission of PSLV-C52/EOS-04 has been successfully accomplished. The primary satellite EOS-04 has been put into a very precise orbit by PSLV-C52, and along with that, co-passenger satellites INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD also have been placed into right orbit."

Also Read: Did the dinosaurs suffer from respiratory issues? Researchers make breathtaking discovery

Thanking experts, who made the mission possible, Somanath added, "This spacecraft is going to be one of the biggest assets for us to serve the country."

Mission Director SR Biju said, "What we have accomplished today is really marvellous."

VIDEO: Yet another feather in the much decorated hat of Team #ISRO.

Kudos ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C52 rocket carrying Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/ZnPwOKz1HS — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) February 14, 2022 ×

EOS-04 weighs 1,710 kg and has a mission life of 10 years. It is a Radar Imaging Satellite, which will provide high quality images under all weather conditions. It can be useful for forestry and plantations, agriculture, soil moisture and hydrology and flood mapping.

(With inputs from agencies)