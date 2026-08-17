/Marvell is putting $250 million into India and doubling its headcount

An American chip company is doubling its Indian workforce, and the work it is doubling down on is not the kind India is usually associated with.

The Investment

Marvell Technology announced it will invest $250 million in India over the next three years, expanding across technology, talent and infrastructure. The company plans to double its headcount in the country over that period.

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The physical expansion includes a new wing at its Bangalore office and a larger presence in Hyderabad. Marvell established operations in Bangalore in 2006, and India has since grown into the company's second-largest research and development organisation worldwide.

What The Work Actually Is

This is the detail that distinguishes the announcement from the general run of technology investment in India.

Marvell's teams across Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad work on advanced process technologies at 2 nanometres and beyond, high-speed analog intellectual property, subsystem design, software and firmware development, and end-to-end silicon development. The expanded footprint supports design of semiconductor solutions for AI, cloud and data infrastructure.

Two-nanometre process design is genuinely at the leading edge. TSMC's N2 is the most advanced node in volume production anywhere; Intel began high-volume manufacturing on its 18A node using ASML High-NA EUV lithography this year. Companies designing at that node are a short list, and doing that design work in India is a different proposition from running a support centre or a services back office.

High-speed analog IP is similarly specialised. Digital design has been substantially automated over decades; analog design remains stubbornly dependent on experienced engineers, and the people who can do it well are scarce everywhere in the world.

Why It Matters For India Now

The timing places this against a difficult backdrop for Indian technology employment.

The combined market capitalisation of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra has fallen more than 46 per cent since August 2024, as generative AI automates the coding, testing and support work the IT services industry was built to supply. A Bloomberg investigation this week documented Indian workers being paid around $2.62 an hour to film their own labour, generating training data for robots designed to replace them.

Both of those describe the same vulnerability: an economy positioned as a supplier of labour to the technology industry, at the moment the technology industry is automating labour.

Chip design is a different position in that value chain. It is not labour arbitrage, it is not readily automated, and the constraint on it globally is the supply of engineers who can do it rather than the cost of employing them. A company doubling its Indian headcount for 2nm design work is competing for scarce expertise rather than sourcing cheap execution.

The Policy Context

It also lands alongside a substantial government push. In July, India approved Semicon 2.0 with an outlay of ₹1,27,500 crore, expanding the programme's focus beyond fabrication to chip design, semiconductor equipment and materials, advanced packaging, research and development, and talent development.

The talent element is the part that connects to Marvell's announcement. Electronic Design Automation tools — the software chips are designed with, and historically expensive enough to be a genuine barrier — have been deployed across 320 academic institutions, with more than 68,000 students trained. By April 2026, 211 chips had been taped out by 75 institutions, with seven successfully fabricated at various nodes including 12 nanometres.

A tape-out from a university is not a commercial product. But it is the step at which a design becomes real silicon, and 211 of them is a pipeline rather than a pilot.