Many thrilled that PM Modi is leading Yoga Day event at UN: Indian envoy Ruchira Kamboj

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj underscored the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters in New York, saying that it is one of the most anticipated events in which representatives from 195 countries are expected to participate in it.

Speaking to WION’s diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the Indian envoy said that Modi leading yoga celebrations on June 21 is historic and is reflective of India’s standing in the world order.

“There are three things why I think this year’s yoga day is significant. First and foremost is the very inclusive aspect of it, because all 195 countries are expected to participate in it. This event sort of unites people with different cultural backgrounds. Second is the alignment of yoga with the UN sustainable development goals with an emphasis on health and well-being, as yoga aligns well with SDG 3 (health), and SDG 4 (Education).”

“And with its emphasis on mindfulness, and being very conscious of oneself and the environment, it is also related to SDG Goal 12 (mindful consumption and production) and SDG Goal 13 (environment),” Kamboj told WION. PM Modi's US Visit: Times Square in NYC to witness yoga celebrations Highlighting the importance of this event, Kamboj added, “We all know yoga is very popular, but this time another layer is being added and that is the popularity of the PM himself. So many people are thrilled that he will be leading us, and it is also the reflection of the standing of the country.”

Speaking about the long-anticipated United Nations reforms, Kamboj said that the debate, which was first raised by India, is gradually gaining ground among other nations who are calling for urgent restructuring of the present order.

“The issue of UNSC reform is linked to the broader reform of the international architecture, which is clearly outdated, be it the financial institutions or the UN. So, there is broad support across the UN.”

“During 77th UNGA in September, about 75 heads of state agreed that the Security Council needs to be reformed. As the debate has progressed this year, there are many voices who feel that this is something that is long overdue and that action must be taken forward.”