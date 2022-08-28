Mann ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Independence Day celebrations; highlights campaign to eradicate malnutrition

PM Narendra Modi in his radio address to the nation on "Mann ki Baat" recalled the “collective might of the country” as India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on August 15.

"Amrit Dhara" of "Amrit Mahotsav" is flowing in all corners of the country in this month of independence," PM Modi said while lauding the efforts of countrymen in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

"In August, all your letters, messages and cards have soaked my office in hues of the tricolour. I have hardly come across any letter which does not carry the tricolour or does not talk about the tricolour & freedom," the Indian prime minister said.

"I got an opportunity to go to a premiere of Swaraj. This is a great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes and heroines who took part in the freedom movement," the PM said as he urged people to watch the show on Doordarshan every Sunday at 9 pm.

The prime minister noted September will be observed as nutrition month while asserting that social awareness is crucial in the fight against malnutrition.

"We celebrate 'Poshan maah' or nutrition month between September 1 and 30," India's prime minister informed the nation during his address. "Many creative and diverse efforts are being made against malnutrition," he noted.

"Better use of technology and public participation has also become an important part of 'Poshan Abhiyan'. The Jal Jeevan mission is going to have a big impact in making India malnutrition free," he said.

"The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets by passing a resolution. You will also be very happy to know that this proposal by India got the support of more than 70 countries."

PM Modi said millets are being categorised as a superfood. "Along with focusing on research and innovation related to this, FPOs are being encouraged, so that production can be increased."

"Together we all have to make it a mass movement, and also increase awareness of millets among the people of the country."

On digital India, the prime minister said it has given rise to digital entrepreneurs across the country.

