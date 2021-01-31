Mann Ki Baat: India fastest in world to vaccinate citizens, says PM Modi

India, which is running the world`s biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive, is the fastest in vaccinating its citizens, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. He said that the Made in India vaccines are only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but is also a symbol of self-pride.

"Just as India`s war against coronavirus became an example to the world, similarly our vaccination programme is also becoming an example to the world. India is conducting the biggest vaccination drive in the world. Do you know what is an even better matter of pride? We are not only running the world`s biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens," Prime Minister Modi said in his 73rd episode of `Mann Ki Baat`.

"In merely 15 days, India has vaccinated more than 30 lakhs COVID-19 warrior, while a rich country like the US has completed the same target in 18 days and the UK in 36 days. The Made in India vaccines is only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but is also a symbol of self-pride," he added.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed the 37 lakh mark on the fifteenth day of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program, according to Health Ministry.

Highlighting that India is helping the world during the COVID-19 crisis, he said: "These days, I receive messages for India from Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries of the world. You must also have seen recently how the President of Brazil, in a tweet thanked India - every Indian was proud of it. You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines."

"In times of crisis, India is able to serve the world because India, today, is capable of medicines and vaccine, is self-sufficient. This is also the idea of a self-reliant India campaign. The more capable India is, the more it will serve humanity, the more the world will benefit," he added.

India has gifted the COVID-19 vaccine to several countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bahrain.This was also Prime Minister Modi`s this year`s first Mann Ki Baat at 11. Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.