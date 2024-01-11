Manish Prabhat appointed as next Ambassador of India to Denmark

Manish Prabhat has been named the next Ambassador of India to Denmark. He is currently serving as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In an official release on Thursday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said: "Shri Manish Prabhat (IFS:1996), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Uzbekistan, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Denmark. 2. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly."

Prabhat previously headed the Eurasia Division in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

He has also served in India's Missions abroad in Moscow, Yerevan, Washington DC, Milan and Paris.

In 1996, Prabhat joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

He can speak Hindi, English and Russian and holds a Master's Degree in History from the University of Delhi. He is married and has two daughters.

In other developments, Raveesh Kumar has been appointed as the next Ambassador to the Czech Republic.