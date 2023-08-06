Manipur violence: Police issue clarifying statement on looting of weapons

Manipur Police on Sunday (August 6) issued a statement clarifying on reports highlighting the looting of arms and ammunition from different police stations and armouries in the valley districts of the violence-hit state.

In the statement, police junked the reports and said weapons were looted in both hill and the valley regions.

"There is a report highlighting looting of arms and ammunition from different police stations and armouries in the valley districts only. The information is misleading to the extent that arms and ammunition were looted from different Police Stations and armouries of both hill and valley districts," said the police.

"Security forces have been continuously raiding in the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition."

The police added that 1057 arms and 14201 pieces of ammunition were recovered from the valley districts and 138 arms and 121 pieces of ammunition were retrieved from the hill districts.

The authorities also informed that another attempt to snatch weapons was made at Toupokpi Police output I Lilong Chajing, Imphal-West district on Saturday (August 5). However, the officers acted in time and managed to recover all four weapons after chasing the perpetrators.

"One person was arrested and the car used by the miscreants was also recovered," said Manipur Police

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media that showed the conflict between Manipur Police and Assam Rifles. In the video, going viral on social media platforms, Manipur Police is seen accusing the Assam Rifles of helping Kuki militants, according to a report by Ukhrul Times.

According to reports, the confrontation started after vehicles of the Assam Rifles blocked the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur district.

#ManipurViralVideo: Heated altercation erupts again between #ManipurPolice and #AssamRifles in Manipur. Manipur police on live video accuses AR of colluding with the #Kuki #militants.

What is happening in Manipur?

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May. Over 130 people have been killed and 60,000 others displaced. The violence started after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

What started with street protests spiralled into an armed conflict. The Narendra Modi-led central government is facing backlash from the opposition parties. The monsoon session of parliament has been disrupted several times, to demand a detailed statement by Prime Minister Modi on Manipur in parliament, followed by a debate.

(With inputs from agencies)