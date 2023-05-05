Manipur violence: Indian Army sounds alert about circulation of fake videos online

Amid violent clashes between tribal groups in various parts of Manipur, the Indian Army cautioned people about fake videos being circulated on the security situation in the state.

Debunking claims of an attack on Assam Rifles, Indian Army said that the posts are being circulated by 'inimical elements for vested interests'.

The Army further urged the citizens of the country to only rely on content through 'official and verified sources'.

"Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only," tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy. #Manipur Update

Fake Videos on security situation in Manipur including a video of attack on Assam Rifles post is being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only@adgpi@easterncomd pic.twitter.com/Y58eROsZRM — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 4, 2023 ×

The violence broke out on Wednesday (May 3) during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ by the Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for non-tribal Meities.

As per a senior police official, thousands took to the streets and participated in the rally after which clashes turned violent between tribal and non-tribal residents. Internet services suspended in Manipur As the violence grew to more regions in the state, internet services were suspended to curb the spread of hate speech and video messages by the anti-social elements.

The Manipur government issued a statement saying that the internet services in the Indian state have been suspended for five days "amid the incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category."



"Some anti-social elements are using social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public. Social media has also become a handy tool for rumour mongers and is being used to incite the general public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur," the statement read. Administration imposes curfew In view of the situation, a curfew has been imposed in non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

"A report has been received from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur that there is a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and grave danger to human lives and properties within the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur district. It is desirable that any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives and properties should be immediately prevented," read the statement by the district administration of Churachandpur.

"It is considered that movement of any person outside their residence is considered likely to cause a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and properties," the statement further added. Govt issues shoot-at-sight order On the evening of April 4, the government of Manipur issued shoot-at-sight orders to "maintain public order and tranquillity."

The order, passed by the Governor of Manipur, said, "The Governor of Manipur is pleased to authorize all District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special executive Magistrates detailed by the District Magistrates to issue Shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc. had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973."



(With inputs from agencies)