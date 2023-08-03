Manipur violence: High Court directs authorities to maintain status quo at proposed mass burial site

Manipur High Court on August 3 directed the authorities to ensure the maintenance of status quo at the proposed burial site for the members of a community who were killed in ethnic violence at Churachandpur district, about 60 km south of capital Imphal. The proposed burial site has been described as 'government land' in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the members of another community.

In an early morning hearing on August 3, a bench of Manipur High Court led by Acting Chief Justice MV Muralidharan and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma further directed all law enforcement authorities to ensure the maintenance of law and order around the proposed site of burial and directed all stakeholders to amicably settle the matter.

The Manipur High Court in its order also took into consideration "the potentiality of aggravating the already volatile law and order situation and the possibility of igniting a fresh wave of violence and bloodshed due to the gathering of a large mob from both the communities at the land in question".

The Court has issued notices to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum and the Joint Philanthropic Organisations (JPO) — outfits organising the burial — and scheduled the next hearing on August 9.

Manipur ethnic violence: What is the mass burial site dispute?

According to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed last month, the proposed burial site is close to the boundary between Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts. The local authorities have deemed it a "buffer zone". The PIL says that the burial could create a "negative reactive response from the neighbouring district".

What now?

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said that they had decided to postpone the burial by five days after requests from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and India's home minister Amit Shah.

They said that the Mizoram Chief Minister had also requested the same. However, the ITLF has written to the home minister, saying that they would go ahead with the burial in five days if demands for legalising the site are not met.

