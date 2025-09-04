/Manipur's Kuki Zo group agrees to open National Highway 2, allow movement of essential goods

In a big relief to people living in Manipur and its adjoining areas, the Kuki-Zo group agreed to open National Highway-2 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods. The decision came after a series of meetings between officials of MHA and a delegation of KZC, according to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday (Sept 4).

The discussions were aimed at addressing the prolonged blockade impacting the region after conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities led to widespread violence in the state.

"Kuki-Zo Council has given a commitment to cooperate with security forces deployed by the Government of India to maintain peace along NH-2," MHA said in the statement.

The ethnic conflict in May 2023 had led to the blockade of NH-2, considered a lifeline for the people of Manipur, Nagaland and other parts of the Northeast.

The reopening of the highway is aimed at restoring normalcy in the violence-affected state.

Officials are of the view that easing access to essential commodities will help reduce the hardships faced by displaced families and civilians living in relief camps after violence in Manipur.

A separate meeting between MHA, Govt. of Manipur, and Kuki National Organisation/KNO and United People’s Front/UPF was also held in the capital on the issue.

"The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the Agreement for a period of one year," read the MHA statement.

In the meeting it has also been agreed upon that the Kuki National Organisation and United People's Front relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict.