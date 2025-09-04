/Modi Wong meet: PM thanks Singapore for support after Pahalgam terror attack

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a joint press conference after meeting his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Sep 4) thanked Singapore for sharing “same concerns over terrorism” and hailed 60 years of diplomatic ties between both the countries. He also called the UPI-Pay now digital partnership a success.

"Our relationship goes far beyond diplomacy. It is a partnership with purpose, rooted in share values", said PM Modi.

While the Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hailed the people to people ties calling it the “bedrock of our relations”.

"In a world marked by great uncertainty, the partnership between India, Singapore becomes more important...we have friendship & trust,' Wong added.