Manipur: Fresh violence breaks out, at least 3 killed

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur's Bishnupur district late last night killing at least three people, said officials on Saturday (August 5).

Manipur police had said earlier on Thursday that tension was prevailing in Manipur and situation was not back to normal. The press note issued by the police on August 3 said that there were sporadic incidents of firing and mob congregation.

Opposition parties at the centre are repeatedly demanding imposition of President's Rule in Manipur in light of the ethnic strife and violence. On Friday Manipur's state cabinet recommended that the Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey summon a session of the Assembly on August 21.

"The state cabinet has recommended to the Governor for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly on 21st August 2023," read a notification issued on August 4.

More than 100 lives have been lost in violence in Manipur so far. The strife has displaced thousands of people.

Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The situation in Manipur has triggered an uproar in the Indian Parliament's ongoing Monsoon session. The Opposition members have stalled proceedings demanding a discussion from situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adamant on their demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be suspended for a discussion on the Manipur situation, the Opposition members have raised slogans and disrupted proceedings, resulting in repeated adjournments.

A delegation from the Opposition alliance — I.N.D.I.A — recently visited Manipur for two days, during which they met displaced locals at relief camps and called on Governor Uikey.

(With inputs from agencies)

