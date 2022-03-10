Manipur Election Results 2022: CM N Biren Singh wins in Heingang, NDA ahead in state

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to retain power in Manipur, according to the latest reports, after winning five seats and leading in 15 others.

In the Heingang constituency, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh received 18,271 votes. The Congress has two seats while the JD(U) has three.

In Thoubal, former Chief Minister and Congress politician Okram Ibobi Singh is ahead by 1,225 votes.

Manipur's assembly elections were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

The Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance, which includes the Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and Janata Dal, is positioned against the BJP in Manipur (Secular).

While the two major parties are considered to be the front-runners, other parties such as the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF), and the JD(U) are likely to play important roles if a coalition is formed because no one party can win a majority.

In 2017, the BJP had formed the government in Manipur with the support of the National People`s Party (NPP), Naga People`s Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) but this time, it decided to go solo and is contesting on all the 60 seats.

On the other hand, Congress had formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).

(With inputs from agencies)