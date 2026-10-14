/Man shot dead at railway station complex near Mumbai; attackers escape

Mumbai: A man was shot dead at the Ulhasnagar railway station complex in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday evening, October 14, after unidentified assailants opened fire and fled the scene. Police are investigating the killing, with preliminary information suggesting that an old rivalry could be behind the attack. The motive behind the crime has not yet been officially confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Harish Gajwani. According to preliminary police information, two rounds were fired during the incident. The shooting took place in the vicinity of the railway station, an area frequented by commuters and pedestrians. The incident caused panic among people present at the station complex.

Attackers flee after firing

The assailants reportedly escaped immediately after the shooting. Their identities and whereabouts have not yet been established publicly.

Personnel from the local police station reached the scene after receiving information about the incident. A special police team is examining the crime scene and gathering evidence as part of the investigation.

Investigators are expected to examine available CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish how the attackers approached and escaped from the area.

Old rivalry suspected, motive remains unclear

Preliminary reports suggest that an old rivalry may have led to the shooting. However, investigators have yet to establish the motive, and it remains unclear whether Gajwani was specifically targeted or what may have triggered the attack.

The circumstances leading up to the firing, including whether the victim had any prior dispute with the assailants, remain under investigation.

Gajwani’s body has been sent to Central Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police investigation underway

Police are continuing their efforts to identify and trace the suspects. Further details about the investigation, the suspected motive and any arrests are awaited.