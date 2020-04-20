Mallya loses appeals against extradition to India from Britain

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Monday lost an appeal in Britain’s High Court on against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.

"We consider that while the scope of the prima facie case found by the Senior District Judge (SDJ) is in some respects wider than that alleged by the respondent in India. There is a prima facie case which, in seven important respects, coincides with the allegations in India," a part of the order by the UK court read.

"UK high court dismissed Mallya`s appeal against his extradition to India," a CBI spokesperson confirmed.

The case will now go to UK home secretary Priti Patel who will take final call on Mallya's extradition. When the lower court first allowed extradition, UK govt had given its go ahead.

The 64-year-old businessman had begun the lengthy appeals process in the UK court in February this year against an order to extradite him to India to face multiple charges relating to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya faces charges, including one of money laundering to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

The businessman fled India in March 2016 and has been living in the UK since then.

According to reports, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel will take the final call on Mallya's extradition.

When the lower court first allowed for the extradition, the UK government had given its go-ahead.

(With inputs from agencies)