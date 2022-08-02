Maldives President Visit: India announces deliverables on Defence, Infra; extends special gesture

During Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's India visit, New Delhi rolled out the red carpet and during talks on Tuesday announced key deliverables on defence and infrastructure development. In a special gesture, despite Maldives President's visit being an official visit and not a state visit, an Indian minister received him, and he had a meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

On Monday, when he began his India visit, he was welcomed by the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan, along with Indian envoy to Maldives Munu Mahawar and Maldives envoy to Delhi Hussain Niyaz. On Tuesday evening, he held talks with Indian President Murmu, becoming the first foreign head of state to do so in person since the latter took charge last month.

In terms of deliverables on defence, India announced the supply of the second Landing Assault Craft (LCA) and a replacement ship for the earlier provided CGS Huravee for the Maldives National Defence Force. Additionally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the press statement also announced the gifting of 24 utility vehicles to the Maldives National Defence Force.

PM Modi, in the press statement alongside President Solih, said, "Close contact and coordination between India and Maldives in the field of defence and security is vital for the peace and stability of the entire region. We have increased our cooperation against all these common challenges. It also includes capacity building and training support for Maldivian security officials."

India will be designing and constructing 61 police infrastructures across the Maldives even as both leaders "expressed satisfaction on the speedy progress" made in the pre-construction phase of the Coast Guard Harbour at SIFAVARU. India has built the National College for Policing and Law Enforcement (NCPLE) in Addu City which was inaugurated by EAM Jaishankar earlier this year during his visit to the country.

But the showstopper of the day was the "concrete laying" ceremony for the Greater Male connectivity project which will enhance mobility between Male’, Villingili, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi. It is the largest infrastructure project in the country and is supported by India with a support of $500 million or around Rs 3900 cr. The project dwarfs the previous China Maldives friendship bridge project, a 1 km long bridge that connects the airport to the national capital Male. The project was awarded to AFCONS in August 2021.

