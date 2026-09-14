/Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim meets controversial cleric Kanthapuram, says 'don't agree with all his views'

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian Prime Minister, met A P Aboobacker Musliyar, All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary and Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram at the Markaz Central Campus in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Sunday (September 13) during his five-day visit to India. They met a day after Ibrahim stated that he did not agree with all of the views of Kanthapuram, especially the Sunni scholar’s recent statement against women, saying they should remain inside their homes.



While addressing the media on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday (September 12), Ibrahim described Kanthapuram as a traditional Islamic scholar who played a significant role in contributing to the study and teaching of the Quran, focusing on the Islamic tradition and the life of Prophet Muhammad.

Ibrahim finds nothing wrong with Kanthapuram's remark

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However, he clarified that admiring the scholar did not mean that he is endorsing all his views. Drawing a distinction, the Malaysian PM pointed out that Kanthapuram, despite his remarks on women, also runs an institution dedicated to women’s education. He drew a contrast in his statement about women and said that he is less troubled by the cleric's statement when seen in a broader light.



Ibrahim added that if pressed on his own stance, he would unequivocally affirm that women in Malaysia enjoy equal rights. He had landed at Karipur airport in Malappuram on Sunday, where Agriculture Minister T Siddique welcomed him on behalf of the Kerala government, the district administration said.



During his visit to Markaz, Ibrahim engaged in discussions with Kanthapuram covering education, global peace, social development, and how religious scholars should respond to modern developments such as artificial intelligence. The two also touched on socio-cultural exchange and potential peace efforts involving nations affected by conflict.