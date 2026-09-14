/‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ for Modi, ‘Chale Chalo’ for Putin: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim's Bollywood playlist goes viral during BRICS visit

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is in India and attended the recently attended 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. While he had various viral moments including a moment when he sang a song during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gala dinner, internet focussed on something else related to him. Ibrahim shared a series of photographs on Instagram featuring himself with several world leaders, including PM Modi. Users were quick to notice the songs that he chose as background music for these photos. Interestingly, many of his selections were popular Bollywood tracks from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. This added an unexpected Indian pop-culture touch to his diplomatic posts and prompting social media users to take notice.

Picture with PM Modi: ‘Dill toh pagal hai’ and ‘I am the best’

For his picture with PM Modi, Ibrahim picked Dil Toh Pagal Hai from Shah Rukh Khan–Madhuri Dixit–Karisma Kapoor film Dil To Pagal Hai, along with I Am the Best from SRK-Juhi Chawla's Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Definitely, an unusually Bollywood way to soundtrack a diplomatic photo-op.

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His own pictures while addressing BRICS Summit: ‘Har Dill Jo Pyar Karega’

For pictures of himself addressing the BRICS Summit, Ibrahim chose Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega from the 2000 Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta-starrer Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. The song’s message togetherness makes for a fitting soundtrack to the BRICS pictures.

Departing from New Delhi: ‘Des Rangila’

As he departed New Delhi, Ibrahim selected Des Rangila from the 2006 Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa. The patriotic track gives his departure post touches the right patriotic chord for Indians.

Picture with Kerala's controversial cleric Kanthapuram: ‘Hum toh deewane hue yaar’

After departing from New Delhi, he reached Kerala and met met controversial Islamic cleric Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliyar. He said despite saying that he does not agree with the Sunni scholar’s views on women but appreciates his work for women. For his picture with Kerala cleric Kanthapuram, Ibrahim went with Hum Toh Deewane Hue Yaar from the 1995 film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Picture with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’

For his photograph with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Ibrahim chose Aisa Des Hai Mera from Veer-Zaara (2004), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The song celebrates the idea of India and its cultural diversity, making it a natural fit for the photograph.

Picture with several BRICS leaders: ‘Khwab ho tum’

For a photograph with several BRICS leaders, Ibrahim selected Khwab Ho Tum from the 1965 Dev Anand-starrer Teen Devian. The dreamy classic adds a wonderfully cinematic touch to an otherwise formal gathering of global leaders.

Picture with Iranian President Pezeshkian: ‘Saathi Haath Badhana’

Most iconic was his choice of song with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Ibrahim chose Saathi Haath Badhana from the 1957 film Naya Daur, starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. The song is about joining hands and moving forward together and it suits amid the current geopolitical tensions between Iran and the US. Malaysian PM had publicly criticized the United States and Israel for initiating aggression against Iran. But he maintained that Malaysia remains a neutral party.

Picture with Russian President Vladimir Putin: ‘Chale Chalo’

Another striking song was the one he used with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ibrahim picked Chale Chalo from the 2001 Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan. The song’s theme of moving forward together aligns with the diplomatic photograph. It is almost like a message Malaysia is sending to Russia as well as India to march ahead amid global uncertainty to make it a multipolar world.

Other viral moments

The Malaysian PM calling PM Modi ‘popular’ during bilateral meeting has also gone viral. In the video, Ibrahim is seen shaking hands with PM Modi but before taking his seat, Ibrahim looks at India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (who is not visible in the video) and says: “He is so popular. I got so many messages to pass on regards to him.”