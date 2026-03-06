/Major shake up in Raj Bhavans: Tamil Nadu Governor moved to Bengal ahead of polls

In a significant overhaul of India’s constitutional landscape in recent years, President Droupadi Murmu on Thusrady night made a major reshuffle in the Raj Bhavans. On Thursday night R N Ravi, the current Governor of Tamil Nadu, replaced C V Ananda Bose - who resigned from his post on Thursday - as the governor of West Bengal. While Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain was named the new Governor of Bihar.

In place of R N Ravi, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will take over as Tamil Nadu Governor instead of Kerala. Assembly poll in Tamil Nadu is due in a couple of months.

Ravi, a former IPS officer who was not in good terms with the DMK government, has been made West Bengal Governor just days ahead of announcement of poll dates in the state.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt Governor of Delhi, has been appointed as Ladakh's LG in place of Kavinder Gupta, who has now been made the governor of Himachal Pradesh. While former Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been named as the lieutenant governor (LG) of Delhi.

Kavinder Gupta, is now made the Kerala governor succeeding Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is made Telangana Governor in place of Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been appointed Maharashtra Governor.

