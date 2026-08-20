/Major setback for Hemant Soren governement as High Court puts hold on JPSC, JSSC exam cancellation

In a major setback for the Jharkhand state government, the High Court on Thursday (Aug 20) stayed an order canceling 22 government recruitment examinations, offering interim relief to thousands of affected candidates. The state government had ordered the blanket cancellation following a CID probe into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) through service provider TDPL. Alongside the cancellation, the administration announced a high-level committee to oversee systemic reforms within both the JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The state's order targeted recruitment across key administrative, legal, medical, and educational sectors. Affected posts included Civil Judges, Deputy Collectors, Assistant Professors, Drug Inspectors, Dental Doctors, Assistant Engineers, and candidates from the 11th–13th Combined Civil Services, JSSC-CGL, and Food Safety Officer examinations.

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The court order comes in response to four separate writ petitions filed by successful candidates—including Avadhesh Kumar, Deepmala, Sonam Kumari, and Saurabh Singh—many of whom had already formally joined government service following their selection.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the state acted unilaterally, violating the principles of natural justice by terminating appointments without individual hearings or inquiry. The petitions asserted that while those proven guilty of misconduct should face action, penalising entire merit lists unjustly jeopardises the livelihoods of candidates who cleared examinations strictly through fair means.