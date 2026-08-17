/'Jharkhand government to cancel JSSC-CGL examinations', says CM Hemant Soren amid student protests

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday (August 17) announced that the state government would soon cancel the JSSC-CGL examination amid continuing protests by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Soren said the state Cabinet had decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination and ordered a comprehensive inquiry into errors and irregularities reported in examinations conducted since 2014.

“Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors, minor or major, that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said. “Addressing all aspects of the issue, we have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL, including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL," he added.

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CID and SIT probes to cover exams since 2014

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said investigations by the CID and Special Investigation Team (SIT) had uncovered several ‘incriminating facts’ related to alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. He said individuals recruited through the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) were being arrested in connection with alleged fraud and examination rigging.

SOPs not followed

Soren said the government already had a standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting examinations, but it had not been implemented properly. “We already have the SOP, but it was not followed. That is why irregularities were reported in examinations conducted in the recent past,” he said. He said the government would take steps to reform the examination system and make the process more transparent.

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