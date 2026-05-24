/Major cache of RPG ammunition recovered in joint operation in North Kashmir’s Baramulla

Security forces achieved a significant breakthrough in North Kashmir after recovering a large quantity of Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) ammunition during a joint operation in the Nilsar Kandi area of Baramulla district.

The operation was jointly conducted by Baramulla Police, 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorist related material in the area.

During the search operation, the joint teams recovered 14 rounds of OG-7V Rocket Propelled Grenade ammunition and nine rounds of PG-7P Rocket Propelled Grenade ammunition from a suspected terror hideout, officials said.

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Sources said the timely recovery of the explosive material averted a possible security threat and marks a significant achievement in the ongoing anti-Terror operations across North Kashmir.

The recovered ammunition has been seized for further investigation, while a case has been registered under relevant sections of law. Security forces have also intensified search operations in the surrounding areas to trace possible terrorist links and identify those involved in storing the ammunition.

Senior officials lauded the coordinated efforts of the police, Army, and paramilitary forces, stating that such successful operations reflect the strong synergy among security agencies in maintaining peace and stability in the region.