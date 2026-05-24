/Man who believed he was ‘Jesus Christ' identified as White House shooter: All about the gunman Nasire Best

The gunman killed after opening fire outside the White House was identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best from Maryland. Reports said he believed he was Jesus Christ and had previous encounters with the Secret Service, including violating a court order to stay away from the White House
The gunman who opened fire outside the White House has been identified as Nasire Best, a report by the New York Post said. He was 21-year-old and the motive behind the attack remains unclear. He was fatally shot by Secret Service agents and was pronounced dead when he was taken to the hospital.
The New York post report also claimed that the gunman believed he was Jesus Christ. He was from Maryland, as per Fox News. Reuters claimed that the suspect was identified as an “emotionally disturbed person." As per New York Post, Best was reportedly known to the Secret Service and had violated a previous court order which asked him to stay away from the White House. He had been detained by Secret Service on June 26, 2025 after Best flagged down agents and issued threats, as per Fox News. He was again detained on July 10, 2025 for entering a restricted area, the publication added.
The incident comes weeks after Trump posted an AI image of himself as Jesus Christ. Draped in robes, surrounded by divine light, and seemingly 'healing' a man, Trump was seen flanked by supporters angelic or soldier-like figures. In the image, fighter jets fly across the sky, leaving trails, while fireworks burst, suggesting military strength and celebration. The Statue of Liberty is visible in the distance. He was criticised for sharing the image and later deleted it. He justified it saying he assumed that the image showed him as a doctor.
A gunman opened fire near the White House. The confrontation took place just after 6 pm (2200 GMT) when a man near the White House security perimeter "pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing." "Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire," FBI said
Donald Trump has survived multiple assassination attempts in recent years. On July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a nearby rooftop with an AR-15-style rifle, grazing Trump’s right ear and killing one attendee while injuring two others before being shot dead by a Secret Service sniper. On September 15, 2024, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, Secret Service agents intercepted 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh after spotting a rifle aimed through perimeter bushes; Routh fled but was later arrested and convicted of attempted assassination. Most recently, on April 25, 2026, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, an armed suspect identified as Cole Tomas Allen breached a security checkpoint, fired at officers and attempted to advance toward the ballroom before being subdued and arrested. Trump was unharmed in all three incidents.