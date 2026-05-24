/Man who believed he was ‘Jesus Christ' identified as White House shooter: All about the gunman Nasire Best

The New York post report also claimed that the gunman believed he was Jesus Christ. He was from Maryland, as per Fox News. Reuters claimed that the suspect was identified as an “emotionally disturbed person." As per New York Post, Best was reportedly known to the Secret Service and had violated a previous court order which asked him to stay away from the White House. He had been detained by Secret Service on June 26, 2025 after Best flagged down agents and issued threats, as per Fox News. He was again detained on July 10, 2025 for entering a restricted area, the publication added.