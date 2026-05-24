/US running out of missile stockpile due to Iran war, delays delivery of Tomahawks to Japan: Report

United States want to rebuild its stockpile of missiles as they have depleted considerably in the Iran war, according to reports. This has led to Washington warning Japan of delays in delivering 400 Tomahawk missiles to Japan, which is also looking to strengthen its military in the wake of 'Chinese threat'.

According to Financial Times, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth in a call with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi last month informed him about the delay in the delivery of the missiles.

The delay is a big jolt to Japan that placed the order in 2024 as a deterrent to China. The $2.35bn deal was signed after Washington insisted its Asian ally to increase its defence spending.

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The Tomahawk missiles with a range of 1,600km would have given Tokyo a “counterstrike” capability to hit coastal China, thus increasing the deterrence.

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The decision by Pentagon comes amid depleting missile stockpiles after being used extensively during Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

How will the delay impact Japan and Indo-Pacific power balance?

According to the Financial Times report, Washington had last month warned several European allies, including the UK and Poland, to expect significant delays in the delivery of weapons systems.

The delay in Tomahawak missiles delivery to Japan is being seen as having repercussions for the Indo-Pacific where Japan is the most important US ally.

“Despite repeated promises from top administration officials that they would prioritise Asia, the Pentagon is now giving precedence to the Middle East,” Zack Cooper, an Asia security expert at the American Enterprise Institute was quoted as saying by FT.

“Given the lengthy timelines for munitions production, Asian allies and partners will continue to feel the impact of the Iran War long after it ends," he added.