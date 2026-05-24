/Russia launches barrage of Oreshnik missiles at Ukrainian capital Kyiv after vowing retaliation

Russia launched massive missile strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday killing at least one person and wounding more than 20. The strikes come after Moscow threatened to retaliate after Ukraine launched a drone barrage in the Russian-occupied east, which Moscow said hit a college dormitory and killed at least 18 people.

After the Russian attack, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko took to Telegram to write, "The capital has come under a mass ballistic missile attack."

He further wrote, "There are currently reports of at least 4 locations affected by the attack: Shevchenkivsky, Dniprovsky and Podilsky districts. Fires and damage to residential buildings are preliminarily reported."

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Several residential buildings were damaged across Kyiv, including a school building said Kyiv ‌Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

On Saturday (May 23), Ukrainian President Volodymyr ​Zelenskyy warned of a Russia attack against Ukraine using the Oreshnik missile, citing US European intelligence.

"We are seeing signs of preparation for a combined strike on Ukrainian territory, including Kyiv, involving various types of weaponry," including the Oreshnik, a Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He also said that allowing use of Oreshnik missile, a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, by Russia “sets a global precedent for other potential aggressors”.