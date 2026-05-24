/A connection with Iran talks? Trump thanks 'very good ally' Erdogan in Truth Social post, later deletes it

US President Donald Trump briefly shared and later deleted a post on Truth Social on Saturday (May 23) in which he thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while reposting a statement praising his leadership. “Thank you President Erdogan!” Trump wrote in the now-deleted post.

The message also included a quote describing Trump in highly favourable terms. “President Trump is the leader the world has been awaiting for centuries, He doesn’t just talk about strength, He embodies it,” the quoted statement said. The reason for deleting the post was not immediately clear.

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The development came as Trump was reportedly preparing to hold discussions with regional leaders regarding negotiations with Iran. According to Reuters, citing an Arab official, Trump was expected to speak by phone on Saturday with the leaders of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Pakistan.

Axios also reported that Trump was expected to hold talks with Gulf leaders during the day to discuss Iran-related issues. Sources cited in the report said Egypt, Pakistan and Türkiye could also join the call.

Trump and Erdogan last held a phone conversation on May 20, during which they discussed Türkiye-US bilateral relations, as well as regional and global matters. Speaking about that call, Trump described it as “very good” and praised his relationship with the Turkish leader.