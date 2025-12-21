/Mahayuti set to sweep Maharashtra local body polls, BJP becomes single-largest party

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling Mahayuti alliance was headed to a thumping victory in the Maharashtra local bodies, and the BJP is all set to emerge as the single largest party. Results for 288 Maharashtra Nagar Parishad and panchayat seats have been declared, in which the BJP has won 129. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked voters and party workers and said the results reflect public confidence in the BJP’s development agenda. He hailed the victory as a strong endorsement of the party’s leadership and governance.

“We are happy that we were able to fulfil the trust shown in us by Modiji’s positivity and our leaders Amit Shahji, Naddaji, and Navinji,” he said.

“For the first time, I did not criticise any leader or party, did not make accusations, but explained my plans. I campaigned 100% positively. It paid off. The people approved it,” Fadnavis added.

‘People chose real Shiv Sena,’ says Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the victory and said people chose the real Shiv Sena.

“People have decided which is the real Shiv Sena. Our ideology is Balasaheb Thackeray. He would be happy today over this magnificent victory. This is a very big lesson for those who indulge in politics. The people reject those who reject them,” he said.

Shinde said the Mahayuti would repeat its performance in upcoming municipal polls and reiterated that development remains the core agenda of the ruling alliance. He also brushed aside queries on Uddhav Thackeray allying with MNS leader and cousin Raj Thackeray saying it would have no impact since people have decided to vote for those who work.

The local body poll results are a trailer of what is in store in the municipal corporation elections on January 15, said Shinde.

Cong, Shiv Sena (UBT) blame EC for ‘facilitating’ Mahayuti victory

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) blamed the Election Commission for “facilitating” the victory of the Mahayuti.

Ruffled by another loss, the Congress party also issued a warning to BJP allies. “The BJP’s success is a wake-up call for Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar... The BJP will 100 per cent expel these two allies,” said state Congress chief Harsh Vardhan Sapkal.

Polling for the 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats of the state took place on December 2. On December 20, elections were held on around 20-plus municipal councils and nagar panchayats.