Maharashtra's covid-19 case count grows by 10,441; death count by 258 

Total 10,441 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, which pushed the cumulative count in the state to 6,82,383, a state health official.

The total death count has reached to 22,253, he said.

As many as 8,157 patients were discharged after recovery on Sunday, which took the number of recovered persons to 4,88,271 so far.

According to the official, there are 1,71,542 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra at present.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 29 lakh, a day after it crossed 28 lakh, with a single-day spike of 68,898 infections, while the recoveries have increased to 21,58,946 on Friday pushing the recovery rate to over 74 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 29,05,823, while the death toll climbed to 54,849 with 983 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

