Mumbai, India

Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of India's Maharashtra on Friday (Dec 13) said that by 2030, the state will become a trillion-dollar economy.

"We will achieve the target of a trillion-dollar economy between 2028 to 2030," he said while addressing the World Hindu Economic Conference in Mumbai.

"The World Hindu Economic Council has presented different concepts based on the culture of India and the principles of development in various sectors. There is a fundamental difference between Western culture and our culture. In Western culture, only those who are capable can develop, but in our culture, every person born has the right and privilege to develop himself," observed the state CM.

"India's spectacular progress has amazed the whole world. India, which is progressing at the fastest pace, is emerging as the third superpower in the world. People were amazed at how a country with such a large population could progress. But the skilled manpower of the country is an important tool for development and we are taking everyone along in development," he added.

What is the World Hindu Economic Conference?

The World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) as per its website, brings together financially successful elements within Hindu society such as traders, bankers, professionals, economists and thinkers, with the end goal of generating surplus wealth and making society prosperous.

WHEF's current approach is based on Bhagwat Gita's foundational wisdom: "Think in future, for the future."

This year, the economic forum is being held from December 13 to December 15 and has Gujarat CM Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Goa CM Dr Pramod Pandurang Sawant among the event's speakers alongside many industry experts.

