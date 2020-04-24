Maharashtra sees the biggest spike in COVID cases in the past 24 hours; 14 more deaths reported

Maharashtra has been one of the worst-affected states by coronavirus. On Friday, 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 778 new positive coronavirus cases have been reported by the officials.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the state has now climbed to 6,427, said the state Public Health Department. With 14 more deaths, the toll due to the infection has risen to 283. This has been the biggest spike in COVID cases in the past 24 hours.

Also read: 1,684 more cases reported in last 24 hours taking India's COVID-19 tally to 23,077

Pune alone has recorded 963 coronavirus patients, and the death toll has climbed to 67. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the health officials to take strict measures to flatten the curve in the state, especially Mumbai and Pune.

This has taken India's total number of coronavirus case count to 23,077, with 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Also read: Govt allows pre-monsoon works in coronavirus-hit Mumbai, Pune

The state of Maharashtra has become the epicenter of the pandemic in India. To make sure people adhere to lockdown rules, the officials of BMC are using drones to keep an eye on the densely populated areas like Dharavi which has seen a rise in the number of positive cases.