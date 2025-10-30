/Maharashtra: Protesting farmers to meet CM at 7 pm today

Thousands of farmers led by former Maharashtra Minister Bachchu Kadu who are protesting for farm loan waiver have finally vacated the Nagpur national highway and moved to nearby ground.

The Minister says he will decide the future course of action after meeting the state’s chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at 7 pm in Mumbai today.

The development came after the Bombay High Court directed the protesters who had blocked the Nagpur National Highway to leave the site by 6 pm. The farmers protest which has entered its third day today is looking for a positive response from the CM.

In the last two days, the protest led to a complete chaos in Nagpur where on Wednesday, thousands of farmers and supporters blocked key routes, including Wardha Road and the Outer Ring Road near the Oxygen Park flyover. The agitation brought traffic to a standstill for nearly 20 kilometres, forcing the toll plaza nearby to suspend operations entirely.

Farmers who have been continuously suffering losses due to natural disasters like drought, flood, and excessive rainfall are demanding that a date be fixed for loan waiver.

The agitation, backed by the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Kisan Sabha, and Raju Shetty’s party, had brought traffic to a standstill, amplifying demands for a complete farm loan waiver, immediate compensation for unseasonal rain damage, Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, and a Rs 6,000 monthly allowance for the disabled.

"The important issue is the complete loan waiver of poor farmers. I am hopeful that a good decision will come out today," the former state minister said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government remains “positive” and has initiated the transfer of a Rs 32,000 crore relief package for affected farmers. He appealed to the protestors to avoid disrupting public life and to accept the government’s invitation for dialogue, emphasising that resolving the crisis requires discussion and cooperation.