Maharashtra government will set up committee to fix prices of face masks and sanitizers

Maharashtra government has decided to form a committee to fix prices of face masks and hand sanitizers, as per Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. The state government made this move to avoid exorbitant rates.

According to an official statement, Tope made the remarks during a meeting here on the issue of prices of masks and sanitizers

Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne was a part of the meeting.

"The use of masks and sanitizers has increased due to the spread of coronavirus. A committee will be formed to fix their prices. Relief should be given to the common people," Tope was quoted as saying.

He added the Maharashtra government will also ask the Centre to bring masks and sanitizers under the purview of the Essential Commodities Act.

India's financial capital Mumbai reported 1390 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 9,6253 including 22959 active cases.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the city has risen to 5,464. Maharashtra which has been hit the hardest with the virus recorded 7975 new cases and 233 death in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,75,640.

The Maharashtra health department said that 1,52,613 coronavirus patients have been discharged so far with the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state at 55.37 per cent.

(Inputs from PTI)