Maharashtra government makes negative RT-PCR tests mandatory for domestic air passengers

Maharashtra government has made it compulsory for air passengers arriving in Mumbai's domestic airport to have a compulsory negative RT-PCR test report issued maximum 48 hours before the time of passengers entry.

The passengers who arrive from any part of the country will not be allowed to board the aircraft without a negative RT-PCR test, the state government said.

The directive has been sent to all domestic airlines operating in the country including GoAir, Indigo, Vistara, Spicejet, Air India among others.

The state has been hit hard with the coronavirus second wave as the state government declared that lockdown-like restrictions which were imposed on April 5 to continue till June 1 to break the chain of the virus.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte asserted that additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport.

According to the order, all restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of "sensitive origin" will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state.

Cargo carriers are not allowed to have more than two people, also if the carriers originate from outside the state, they will be allowed inside with a negative RT-PCR report issued 48 hours before the time of entry and it will be valid for seven days.