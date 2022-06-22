Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive amid political crisis in state

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, adding to the political turmoil facing the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government. This occurred shortly after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who tested positive for the virus, was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai.

Kamal Nath, the observer for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in the state, told reporters that he was unable to meet with Thackeray because the CM had tested positive for the infection. He added that of the 44 Congress MLAs currently serving in the House, 41 had already attended the party meeting and three more were on their way. Next, he claimed, Sharad Pawar, the head of the NCP, would meet with Nath.



#WATCH | Mumbai: "Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for #COVID19," says Congress Observer for the state, Kamal Nath. pic.twitter.com/wl22yJkXXt — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022 ×

With Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and at least 40 MLAs, as he claims, camping in Guwahati after being moved from a resort in Surat early on Wednesday morning, the existence of the MVA alliance-led government in Maharashtra is in jeopardy.

Only 18 of the Sena party's 55 MLAs attended a meeting Thackeray threw for them on Tuesday afternoon at his official residence, Varsha.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.