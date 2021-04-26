Madras High Court raps election body for political rallies during Covid second wave

The Madras High Court has lashed out at the Election Commission over the conduct of Assembly polls amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee reprimanded the Election Commission for failing to ensure COVID-19 safety norms during political rallies.

“You are the only institution that is responsible for the situation today. No action against political parties taking rallies despite every order of the Court. Your election commission should be put up on murder charges probably!” the Chief Justice said, as per Live Law.

"Public health is of paramount importance and it is distressing that constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard. It is only when a citizen survives that he'll be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees,” Chief Justice Banerjee said.

The chief justice also warned that the court would stop counting votes on May 2 if a blueprint to follow the COVID-19 protocol is not followed by the Election Commission. He said that ECI had not ensured the following of COVID-19 protocol during campaigning despite court orders.

The Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the remarks while hearing a plea from State Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar who sought that COVID-19 protocol be followed during the counting of votes in his constituency, Karur.

(With inputs from agencies)