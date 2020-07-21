Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

The 22nd Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon passed away after a prolonged illness on Tuesday (July 21) at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Tandon was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow with breathing problems and fever. He was put on critical care ventilator support few days ago, PTI reporterd.

Tandon's son Ashutosh Tandon announced the demise of his father on Twitter. "Babuji is no more," Lalji Tandon tweeted.





Earlier, Medical Director of Medanta Hospital said that the condition of Tandon, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here is "now stable and still on critical care ventilator".

Tandon was a senior member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a close confidant of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

