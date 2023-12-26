Madhya Pradesh Cabinet: Full list of 28 MLAs who took oath as MP CM Mohan Yadav expanded his cabinet

Mohan Yadav, the newly-elected chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, expanded his cabinet on Monday by swearing in 28 ministers. Among them, 18 leaders took oath as cabinet ministers, six as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and four as Minister of State. The new Madhya Pradesh cabinet, headed by CM Mohan Yadav, has two deputy chief ministers, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2023 by winning 163 of 230 seats. On December 13, Mohan Yadav took oath as chief minister with Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, who took the oath as deputy CMs.

Former Union Minister Prahalad Patel and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were among the 28 MLAs who took the oath. There are five women, and as many as 12 members in the new cabinet belong to the OBC category.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet is a mix of old and new ministers. Nirmala Bhuria was the junior Health Minister, and Narayan Kushwaha was the junior Home Minister. Tribal leader Sampatiya Uikey is also among the cabinet ministers of Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, members of the new cabinet have previously held positions under Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Pradhuman Singh Tomar was earlier the Energy Minister, Tulsi Ram Silawat was the former junior Water Resources Minister, and Govind Singh Rajput was the ex-Revenue and Transport Minister. They were also among the 22 MLAs who supported former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia when he quit Congress in 2020, prompting the fall of Kamal Nath's government in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Ministers 2024 List

Here's the list of Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers.

Cabinet Ministers

1. Kunwar Vijay Shah

2. Kailash Vijayvargiya

3. Prahlad Singh Patel

4. Rakesh Singh

5. Uday Pratap Singh

6. Sampatiya Uikey

7. Tulsi Ram Silawat

8. Aidal Singh Kansana

9. Nirmala Bhuriya

10. Govind Singh Rajput

11. Vishwas Sarang

12. Narayan Singh Kushwah

13. Nagar Singh Chouhan

14. Pradhuman Singh Tomar

15. Rakesh Shukla

16. Chaitanya Kashyap

17. Inder Singh Parmar

18. Karan Singh Verma

Ministers Of State (Independent Charge)

1. Krishna Gaur

2. Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi

3. Dilip Jaiswal

4. Gautam Tetwal

5. Lakhan Patel

6. Narayan Singh Pawar

Minister Of State

1. Narendra Shivaji Patel

2. Pratima Bagri

3. Ahirwar Dileep

4. Radha Singh