Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till March 26th in view of coronavirus

Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh got a breather today when the assembly was adjourned till March 26th without the trust vote after a one-minute address by Governor Lalji Tandon. The Opposition party BJP, which is confident of overthrowing the ruling Congress, has approached the Supreme Court.

In his address, Governor Lalji Tandon appealed to Members: "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected".

After completing his address, Tandon left the Assembly shortly after the proceedings began.

Following this, the House was adjourned till March 26.

BJP leaders raised slogans against the incumbent government in the Assembly.

In the Assembly former chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the current Congress government lacks majority while Finance Minister in the state government, Tarun Bhanot demanded that all missing Congress MLAs should be brought back to the Assembly.

BJP had demanded a floor test, to decide the fate of the Kamal Nath led Congress government to be held today, the Congress leaders have stated that all their MLAs need to be present in the house for the test.

Prior to the proceedings, the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Gopal Bhargav had said that Chief Minister Kamal Nath should tender his resignation on moral grounds as his government lacks the majority.

"The state government is running away from facing the floor test but it cannot be saved from collapsing as a good number of MLAs are against it. Government has been defeated morally and the Chief Minister should resign on moral ground," Bhargav told.

