Macron thanks 'dear friend' Modi for Republic Day invite, says will 'celebrate with you'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (Dec 22) confirmed that he would be the chief guest for the 2024 Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi. In a post on X, President Macron said, "Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend Narendra Modi. India, on your Republic Day, I’ll be here to celebrate with you!"

Earlier in the day, an invitation was extended to Macron to be a chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. India had initially invited United States President Joe Biden to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, but the visit did not materialise.

Thank you for your invitation, my dear friend @NarendraModi. India, on your Republic Day, I’ll be here to celebrate with you! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 22, 2023 ×

This is the sixth time that a French leader would be the chief at the celebrations in India's national capital. Before Macron, then prime minister Jacques Chirac became the first-ever French leader to be invited as the chief guest in 1976.