/LPU violence: Punjab Police arrest nine, name 20 accused after campus unrest

Punjab Police have arrested nine people, including seven Lovely Professional University (LPU) students and a juvenile, in connection with the violence, vandalism and arson that broke out on the university campus on September 27.

The clashes reportedly followed a viral message about an alleged incident inside the girls' hostel. The incident triggered protests by students, who gathered in large numbers and demanded accountability, better security and action from the university authorities.

Police details incident

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Addressing a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Naveen Singla, along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora and Special Investigation Team (SIT) in-charge Vaneet Ahlawat, shared details of the investigation and arrests.

Singla rejected claims that police had carried out a lathi-charge. He said police personnel initially worked with the media and students to assure them that the administration stood with them.

According to the DIG, the situation was initially under control when police teams reached the campus, with limited damage reported. However, a section of the crowd later turned violent and began pelting stones at police and media personnel.

The mob also vandalised property and set several vehicles on fire. Police then used minimal force to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Nine arrested, 20 accused named

The violence later spread beyond the campus, with clashes and damage reported along the New Delhi-Amritsar National Highway.

Following the unrest, the university suspended physical classes for 10 days and postponed mid-term examinations. The local administration also temporarily suspended internet access within the area around the campus to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Police said they traced and arrested suspects from Phagwara, Jammu and Mumbai. Verification found that seven of the accused were LPU students, while two were outsiders. Investigators have identified 20 people who were allegedly involved in the rioting and named them in the case.

SIT probes alleged sexual assault claim

The viral posts that triggered the protests alleged that an outsider sexually assaulted a female student inside the girls' hostel campus.

DIG Singla said a dedicated SIT has been formed to investigate the allegation and establish the facts through an impartial and thorough probe.

Authorities and law enforcement agencies are also tracing the origin of the digital posts and examining potential cross-border or political links behind the disruption.