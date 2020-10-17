Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, IMD says

The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast.

The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said in a statement: "Yesterday's well marked low pressure area over eastcentral Arabian Sea off north Maharashtra coast moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression."

It is very likely to move nearly westwards during the next 48 hours and weaken gradually thereafter.

"As the system is very likely to move away from the Indian coast no adverse weather associated with this system is likely over the west coast of India," the statement added.

The IMD has, however, cautioned fishermen from venturing into the central and north Arabian Sea.

It said light to moderate rainfall at a few places is very likely over coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch during next 24 hours.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea on October 17 and over central and northwest Arabian Sea on October 18.

The cyclonic circulation had hit the Andhra Pradesh coast earlier this week as a deep depression bringing heavy rains over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa and leaving a trail of destruction.

