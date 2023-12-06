Love triumphs borders: Pakistani woman granted visa, crosses into India for marriage

In another heartening tale of cross-border romance, Javeria Khanum, a Pakistani woman, crossed the Attari-Wagah border into India to unite with her fiancé, Sameer Khan, a resident of India's Kolkata.

Welcomed by the rhythmic beats of 'dhol,' Javeria, who entered India legally, was granted a 45-day visa.

A long wait

Talking to news agency ANI, Javeria expressed her elation upon finally being granted the visa. She revealed that she had been trying to obtain a visa for the last five years.

Also read | Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after medical emergency onboard

Conveying her heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for granting her the stay, she said: "I am extremely happy and wish to convey my special thanks to the Government of India for granting me a stay here. We have been in a relationship for the past five years. We were trying to secure a visa for a long time and finally, it happened. I have been granted a 45-day visa." #WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: A Pakistani woman, Javeria Khanum arrived in India (at the Attari-Wagah border) to marry her fiancé Sameer Khan, a Kolkata resident. She was welcomed in India to the beats of 'dhol'.



She says, "I am extremely happy...I want to convey my special thanks… pic.twitter.com/E0U00TIYMX — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023 × Love knows no borders

Javeria and Sameer's story echoes similar cross-border love stories that in recent days have captivated the attention of netizens online.

Previously, Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman, had ventured into India to join Sachin Meena, her online gaming acquaintance turned romantic partner.

However, unlike Javeria Seema had entered India illegally, which had prompted intelligence agencies to request a comprehensive report from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police regarding her unauthorised entry.

The agencies sought clarification on the circumstances of Haider's journey.

Travelling from Pakistan's Karachi, she travelled through Nepal to reach Uttar Pradesh's Noida. There, the couple started living together.

Nevertheless, legal repercussions followed, as Seema was arrested on July 4 for entering India without a visa. Sachin also faced charges for harbouring an illegal migrant.

"Intelligence agencies have asked for a report from SSB and UP Police to find out how she managed to cross over without being vetted and verified by police personnel stationed at the border. We have also demanded a report from UP Police on how she entered India via the UP border and stayed with her partner for many days," said an official at the time.