/Lord Meghnad Desai dies, PM Modi expresses anguish: Who was he?

Lord Meghnad Desai, an Indian-origin economist and a member of the UK's upper house of Parliament, died on Tuesday. He was 84. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, lauding his role in deepening India-UK ties.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer, and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on X.

Who was Lord Meghnad Desai?

Lord Meghnad Desai was born in 1940 in Vadodara. He completed his bachelor's in Economics from the University of Mumbai's Ramnarain Ruia College. He completed his Master's in Economics from the University of Mumbai's Department of Economics.

Lord Meghnad Desai completed his PhD at the University of Pennsylvania in 1960. He later moved to the UK. He was also the Professor of Economics at the prestigious London School of Economics.

He founded the Centre for the Study of Global Governance at the London School of Economics (LSE). He also helped create the Human Development Index. He was the chairman of the British Labour Party between 1986 and 1992. He quit in 2020.