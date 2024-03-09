Lok Sabha polls 2024: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to join BJP-led NDA

With just months left for the Lok Sabha elections in India, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the news agency ANI reported on Saturday (Mar 9) citing TDP leader Ravindra Kumar. This alliance would help the BJP make its mark in the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh as well as the general elections.

The BJP is eyeing a third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has set a target for winning 370 seats on its own and 400 with allies. The TDP had been a part of the NDA till 2018. However, Naidu's party left the alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement comes hours after the TDP sealed a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP, according to media reports. Earlier on Saturday, Naidu held a second round of talks with Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah as the two parties worked to seal their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to a report by The Times of India (TOI) on Saturday, the BJP's high command agreed to the TDP's proposal on seat sharing. The report said that Naidu offered 30 assembly seats and eight Lok Sabha seats to his partners. The Jana Sena Party would fight for 24 assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats. The BJP, meanwhile, will get six assembly seats and five Lok Sabha seats.

BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit had submitted a proposal for 25 assembly seats and 10 Lok Sabha seats. Union Home Minister Shah presented this proposal to Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday.

However, Naidu pointed out that the purpose of the alliance would be defeated if a higher number of seats were given to the BJP, as it would be difficult to pacify dissent and achieve the desired transfer of votes between the TDP, BJP, and the Jana Sena, the TOI report added.